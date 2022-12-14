EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Rasmussen polled the American people with a simple four question survey and found that my polls were accurate and so was the V-safe data and so was the Israeli Ministry of Health safety report that nobody wants to see.
The Rasmussen poll of 1,000 Americans found that:
-32% were not vaccinated
-7% of those surveyed had a major side effect.
A 7% major side effect rate is unprecedented. We know from the V-safe data that this effectively means that the side effect was so bad, they had to seek medical attention. If any drug had that kind of safety profile, it would be immediately pulled from the market. Would you take any drug with that kind of side effect profile? Of course not. It’s off the charts! However, because we are told it is a safe and effective vaccine, people do what they are told despite the lack of safety. That’s how science works.
Note that people who were killed by the vaccine were unable to participate in the survey, so the actual numbers are slightly worse.
Rasmussen also admitted that Google censors unfavorable results! In short, they admitted that it’s worse than they are “allowed” to tell people (see their tweet). Wow.
Here it is in their own words: “We asked … and the answer is not good.”
In other words, all of us misinformation spreaders were right all along. They should have listened to us.
Will this change anything? Of course not. Everyone will continue on, as if this never happened. The poll will be ignored just like all the data (including polling data) showing the vaccines are killing hundreds of thousands of people.
THE SURVEY
Here are the results that YouTube is allowing them to share. Watch it now before YouTube censors it: youtu.be/ljrMPvk4mjo.
Keep this in mind: you’re in America where your government illegally conspires with social media companies to censor any information that reveals that the vaccines are not safe.
The pollster begins by lamenting that someone should have polled Americans by now about this. Hello?!?!? I’ve been doing that since May 2021 and the results showed the vaccines should be stopped back then. Do I get any credit? Nah…
Mark Mitchell: “Now this is a touchy topic for big tech censors.”
Yup. You got that right. It was hard for us even to find a polling company willing to ask the questions. After we completed the work, nobody wanted to publicize it or run their own survey to show ours was wrong.
But it’s nice for the head pollster of a major polling company to admit that in America today, you are not allowed to ask questions or you might be silenced. So much for free speech. He goes to great lengths to explain to the YouTube censors that “American public opinion is NOT medical disinformation.” We’ll see how long that lasts.
They point out that vaccine effectiveness varies depending on your political party. Apparently the vaccine isn’t working very well for Republicans but it works great for Democrats. This means if you want to get the best protection from getting a COVID vaccine, you’ll want to switch parties. ok, just kidding. But isn’t this stunning?
57% of Americans are concerned about major side effects. Heck, had they just polled public health officials or people who work at the CDC, I bet the number would be 0% because these people are all drinking the Kool-Aid.
In the chart you can see which groups are most likely to be vaccinated.
But here’s the money shot: 7% had a major side effect from the COVID vaccine which is over 12M adults in the US. At least 71M adults experienced at least a minor side effect. The head pollster says, “Those numbers are absolutely astounding.” Yup. And the side effect rates do not depend on what political party you belong to!
That’s the same number I found and that V-safe found (they found almost 8%) after ICAN wrestled with the CDC for 1.5 years to release the data.
SUMMARY
Rasmussen found the same major side effect as V-safe and my polls.
The major side effect rate is off-the-charts.
If this were a normal drug, it would be taken off the market.
But COVID vaccines can do no harm… No matter how many Americans are killed or injured, doctors will continue to urge people to get the jab because their jobs require them to stick to the “safe and effective” narrative.
The CDC and mainstream media will say nothing and nothing major will change because people will trust whatever the CDC and mainstream media tell them to do.
I just thought you should know the truth.
Steve Kirsch writes at stevekirsch.substack.com.
