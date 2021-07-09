The Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter thrust itself into the center of a controversy when its founder, Lex Scott, recently expressed her opinion that the American flag has become a symbol of hate because it is widely used by far-right and white supremacist groups. The Herald Journal on Thursday asked its Facebook followers to weigh in on the issue and received more than 300 comments: Following are some of the views expressed:
• The American flag is a symbol known worldwide. The flag is so important that its history tells the story of America itself. It represents the freedom, dignity, and true meaning of being an American. It has been with us through our war times, our sad times, but also in times of our greatest joys and triumphs. It has survived over 255 years. our flag remains a vibrant symbol of the American principles of democracy, justice, and freedom, and of course the everlasting memory of those who have sacrificed their lives defending these intrinsic principles of the United States of America. — Kathleen Butters
n Like many others have said before, the flag is a symbol of broken promises and lifetimes of horrible treatment by those who wave it. In our modern era our flag is used as a “shield” in a sense. People commit heinous acts, think and say awful things, and work to harm and endanger others, all while shielding themselves behind the flag. People will claim they are patriots, fly the flag at their home or on their vehicle, and then spend their time believing and doing things that would say the opposite. Patriots don’t hate others for the color of their skin or who they decide to love. Patriots don’t attempt to overturn the most secure election ever and denounce legitimate votes, and patriots don’t fly flags that symbolize hate and evil towards others. When I see people with the flag flying on their vehicle, it’s almost a for sure sign that they don’t fly that flag for the right reason, and it breaks my heart that a symbol of our great country is used by so many as a symbol of hate. — Trajan Bob Littlefield
n Just because a flag is used by a hate group DOES NOT MEAN THE FLAG ITSELF represents the ideals of that group. This country was founded on the desire to be free of tyranny. I realize that the history of this country is also turbulent, but that is a different matter entirely. The American flag has been fought for, blood has been spilled by those loyal patriots that answer its call. To demean that is absolutely infuriating. — Andrea Rowley Nielsen
n Patriotism, and any other notion related to group identity, is a two edged sword. It can be used to bring people together, and it can also be used to exclude and divide people. I have seen one of our great symbols of patriotism, the American flag, used in both of these ways. I have seen the flag used as a symbol of unity and inclusion, and I have also seen it used as a way to say to certain groups of people that they don’t belong. Different groups of people can use and interpret the same symbol to mean what they want it to mean, and the US flag is no different. — Robert Woodbury
n My grandad was only 16 years old when he signed up to serve his country in the US Navy. He was on USS Landsdowne which is also the ship that transported the Japanese delegation from the customs house pier to ship USS Missouri where the peace treaty was signed September 2, 1945. My Grandad helped the the Japanese Emperor on and off the ship at the age of 18. I have so much respect for these people and our flag which stands for FREEDOM! Maybe a lot of other people it doesn’t hit so close to home. — Tessah Marie
n Some people think that the display of the American flag reflects on their patriotism. Display it at your home, on your t-shirt, on a bumper sticker, or on your anti-Biden sign, and you are a patriot. You want to be a real patriot? Volunteer at the local food pantry. Donate to the library. Teach English to a recent immigrant. Work to preserve the vote for everybody. — Robert Schmidt
n I see our flag as a symbol of bravery, freedom and liberty for all. There is no other nation who’s constitution and Bill of Rights grants more opportunity or freedom to pursue one’s dreams than America. (We are promised equal opportunity, not equal outcome.) There is absolutely no greater nation on the face of the earth — Why else would we witness thousands flooding into our nation rather than any trying to escape it? God Bless America and long wave Old Glory! — Nikki Howell Root
n When you see groups of people carrying guns waving the flag, or attacking the Capitol with the flag in hand it scares us as to where the country is going. I stood with our country as a veteran and the flag means so much to those of us who did, when someone uses it to attack the things we fought for I call it treason. When the words being thrown around by extremist groups and the flag being used I do not blame people for being afraid of those groups. The flag is being expropriated for extreme purposes. — Paul Davis
n The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well; red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice. I see no signs of hate representing our great flag.. she must be reading between the stripes? — Carrie Goodsell Sargent
n When I see an American flag in front of someone’s house, I think, “Oh, that is a patriotic family. Maybe they have a family member serving in the military.” When I see an 8 ft by 5 ft American flag flying on the back of a giant black pickup truck, I think, “That person is a probably white nationalist.” — Sarah Kerley-Weeks
n I was on a military base recently, visiting my sister. I can tell you, the reverence and respect given to the flag by ALL was incredible. And I mean ALL. ALL ethnicities. ALL political parties. ALL genders. ALL. So no, I do not think the flag is a racist symbol. People will make it what it is to them. If you’re looking to be offended, you will find a way. — Aubrey Sproat Seeholzer
• It has become, lately, a symbol of hatred. The far right, the white supremists, neo-nazis, etc. have used it as a prop through all their shenanigans. How many flags did you see storming the capital? Many people don’t want to be associated with that kind of extremism and shy away from displaying the flag so they won’t be mistaken as someone they are not. — Chris Hyde Davis
• The trouble with things like flags is that they can symbolize very different things for different people. Go ahead and hate what it symbolizes for you if that’s your thing, but no one has a right to make me think a certain way, much less do a certain thing.— Ben Bell
• I’m so sick and tired of how everyone is so offended by any and everything these days. I am offended by all the B.S. that has been called offending what we going to do about that? — Tami Goodsell
• If someone is so hurt by our American flag as to feel this way, maybe we should stop to listen to WHY before we jump to conclusions about what she means. You don’t have to agree to listen. — Lyndi Perry
• I love the flag. I don’t hate anyone. I will continue to fly it because I love my country. If someone feels differently about the flag that is their right and everything the flag stands for…freedom. But someone’s bad opinion of the flag doesn’t change how I feel about it and they shouldn’t expect everyone else to stop flying it because of their opinion. — Sandy Cook Morgan
• To me it represents the thousands of people who have died and suffered so I can live here. One of the freedoms we enjoy is freedom of speech. — Tammy Hill Hooton
• I choose to stand on the side of humanity over any flag. — Sara Nicole
• The flag is not intended to be a symbol of hate, it is not designed to be a symbol of hate, it is not flown over courthouses as a symbol of hate. But when it is carried on equal footing with the confederate battle flag, a symbol of an army whose purpose it was to destroy the Union to preserve slavery, then it is being used as a symbol of hate. When it is flown on equal footing with the nazi flag, a flag that symbolizes white supremacy and genocide, then it is being used as a symbol of hate. When it is used to bludgeon police officers in an attack on the Capital itself, in an attempt to stop the democratic process, then it is being used as a symbol of hate. If people who are the target of all these sorts of attacks look at the flag and see a symbol of hate, it is because it is being used as a symbol of hate against them. Any blame for the tarnished image of the flag belongs to the attackers, not the attacked. — Mary Blaylock
• It is true. I am embarrassed to fly our flag now because it symbolizes right wing crazies now. Names and symbols get repurposed. Gay and rainbow come to mind. Now we can add the US flag. — Susan Mullen