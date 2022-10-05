Utah Sen. Mike Lee visited Cache County on Monday where he chatted with local officials, spoke on a radio program, and addressed a crowd of supporters at The Barn in Old Paradise — an event venue in Cache Valley.
House District 5 Representative Casey Snider, who owns the barn with his wife, said he endorses Lee.
“I’ve known Mike for quite a while now, at least since his entire tenure in the Senate,” Snider said. “With Senator Lee, you know where he’s going to stand on an issue, and it may not always be popular, but he’s willing to hold that position.”
Lee brought Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), who told the crowd he strongly endorses Mike Lee. He said he believes Utahns and Kansans share several core-values — faith, family, community, education and hard work.
“As I listen to Kansans, what they tell me their concerns is the price of gas and groceries. They’re concerned about an open border and the safety and security of their own families,” Marshall said. “I shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of my family where I live.”
Lee similarly addressed concerns he hears from constituents.
“I hear from people the top three issues are always first inflation, second inflation, and third inflation,” he said. “It’s affecting everyone.”
Lee said national, local and in-state media sources are “all lefties,” specifically claiming The Salt Lake Tribune is far-left and Deseret News — an outlet owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — is now just “slightly less far left than The Salt Lake Tribune.”
He said the outlets have mischaracterized Utah’s inflation rate as being somewhere around 8-8.5%.
Lee explained the inflation rate in Utah — which he blamed on President Joe Biden and his administration — is currently at about 15.5% when measured from the day the president took office.
A news release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Sep. 13 shows the 12-month inflation rate among urban consumers from August 2021 to August of this year to be 8.3% without seasonal adjustment.
An inflation tracker from the Senate’s Joint Economic Committee’s republicans, a group with Lee as its ranking member, shows Utah has experienced a 15.6% inflation increase from January 2021 to August of this year.
The tracker also displays another statistic Lee shared Monday evening when he said an average Utah family is spending $925 more each month since January 2021, when Biden took office.
Lee referenced Milton Friedman, who he said is his favorite economist, to explain the inflation.
“It’s one thing. In the United States of America, inflation has one cause,” Lee said. “It’s excessive federal spending.”
Lee also said policies have been enacted that have caused immigrants to be “pooling in by the hundreds of thousands.”
With them, Lee said, comes enough fentanyl to kill millions of Americans.
“We’ve got open borders, we’ve got excessive spending, we’ve got energy policy that’s making it harder and more expensive to produce clean, affordable, reliable, abundant sources of energy,” Lee said.
The higher price of energy, according to Lee, are “intentionally intended results of Biden’s policies.”
Lee said Biden aims to make fossil fuel sources of energy expensive enough that they will not be used.
“He wants to make fossil fuel energy unaffordable so that we won’t use it,” Lee said, “so that we can, I don’t know, have unicorns arrive and reward us with some yet to be created, yet to be imagined, source of energy that does not exist.”
Later, when asked if climate change is a bipartisan issue he would work on as Utah’s representative, he reemphasized the need for fossil fuels.
“They want to shut down our ability to access clean, safe, affordable, abundant sources of energy, including fossil fuels,” Lee said, referring to the Democratic party. “No, I do not share that view. Not at all. In fact, I think it’s repugnant to the American people who will suffer if you try to end that stuff all in exchange for something that doesn’t even approach a promise of making a difference in what they warn is the end of the world.”
He said innovation is the key to discovering renewable, clean energy sources.
In his comments to the group, he said such policy is helpful to “beltway buddies bent on achieving a radical, environmentalist, leftist, socialist, agenda.”
The way to fix these issues, Lee suggested, was to vote for a Republican majority in November’s elections, which he said should push Utahns to support him over his competitor — Independent Candidate Evan McMullen.
For a time at the event, Lee and Marshall took questions from the crowd, during which Lee said the U.S. needs to distribute less foreign aid in certain instances and expressed his view that Roe v. Wade was “the most undemocratic thing that’s happened in our country in a long time.”
According to Lee, Utah’s choice should be clear.
“Look at your average monthly expenses. Examine what you’re spending each month on your basic household necessities relative to Jan. 20, 2021,” Lee said when asked what he would tell someone to gain their vote. “On average, you’re spending $925 a month more every single month just to survive, no luxury items. … If you liked Biden’s economy, and the Biden inflation go ahead and vote for my opponent. If you don’t, vote for me.”
