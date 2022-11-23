In her column last week, Jane Aggers made a great analogy between the questionable ingredients in canned soup and making your own soup. We instinctively know which is better, though often in our busy lives we succumb to the ready-made version. It’s not great, but it’s easier—if you can swallow it and not think about what you just ate.
When it comes to elections, it seems most voters opt for the canned version of candidates who also have ingredients that are not good for us. Apparently it’s easier to vote that way and not think too hard about the other options, which require more research and courage.
In the small communities around Bear Lake, locals make their own soup. They grew up learning what is practical and necessary. Plus, homemade soup tastes better. But not only do Bear Lakers make their own soup; they also make their own chicken pies, raise beef, grow hay, build and fix things. And help their neighbors. They have a multi-generational understanding of how things work, how to keep things going, and pass along those skills.
In this year’s midterm elections, the most interesting first-time candidates came from real working life—the military, sports, TV news, venture capitalism, business ownership. Such potential to break the mold! Solid candidates with life experience as opposed to career politicians catering to special interests. But in most cases, the voters stuck with the store-bought can of soup, even though they didn’t read the label. So we continue in the same cycle of electing those already in the political machine. Like the genetically modified foods the government has approved, we have accepted those standards.
As Ronald Reagan famously quipped back in 1986, “The top nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ ” The joke is still true today, but it’s no longer funny.
Here in Idaho we watched the election show unfold from relative safety, but also in last week’s edition, Mr. Editor warned about the show coming to us. It is. There are multi-generational, bedrock American values here that even city folk long for. I hope they recognize the difference between what they are leaving behind and what is here, and understand why it is here. In the meantime, we have to keep doing our best. Teach what you know, and that includes how to make your own soup.
