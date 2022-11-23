a
Caren Goodrich

In her column last week, Jane Aggers made a great analogy between the questionable ingredients in canned soup and making your own soup. We instinctively know which is better, though often in our busy lives we succumb to the ready-made version. It’s not great, but it’s easier—if you can swallow it and not think about what you just ate.

When it comes to elections, it seems most voters opt for the canned version of candidates who also have ingredients that are not good for us. Apparently it’s easier to vote that way and not think too hard about the other options, which require more research and courage.


