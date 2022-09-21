Utah State University graduate student Nicole Burnard has been working to develop a warming center in Cache Valley — a place for those without homes to find shelter during the winter months.
This week, Burnard told The Herald Journal that St. John’s Episcopal Church is conditionally set to host the center. Data was also shared showing the community’s feelings towards the project based on a public survey.
“We just finished our analysis,” said Jayme Walters, a USU associate professor and the director of USU’s Transforming Communities Institute.
Out of the 266 individuals who took the survey, 98% agreed that “there should be an overnight warming center during winter months.” 92% said they believed a warming center project would be an effective expenditure of tax dollars, and 59% said they would volunteer at the center if one existed. 72% said they would donate to it. The average age of the survey’s respondents was 41, and only 21% of those who participated make less than $40,000 annually.
Results also show members of the public believe local government should be responsible to fund the center. Responses to the survey indicate the responsibility should then fall to state government, federal government, nonprofits, churches and private citizens, respectively.
According to Walters, not many Box Elder or Rich County residents responded to the survey, meaning the results largely reflect the attitude of those surveyed in Cache County.
Though the survey showed vast support for the warming center, Walters said the results also showed concern that the center could attract homeless people who wouldn’t otherwise reside in the valley.
Addressing the worry, Walters cited a warming center in Montana where it was reported that 65% of guests had been in the community for at least a year and 42% had been around for more than a decade.
“They’re serving people who are living in the community,” Walters said. “That’s our primary focus.”
Walters also specified the warming center will only provide very basic services to its guests. For anything more than a warm place to sleep and snacks, homeless people will have to be connected to other resources.
The roots of the initiative stretch back to Jan. 1, when Nicole Burnard, who worked for the Bear River Association of Governments at the time, took to the streets of Logan in search of those who were spending the chilly night in their cars or other last-resort structures.
“It was over New Year’s,” Burnard recalled. “The temperatures were so bitter cold.”
With businesses closing early due to the holiday, Burnard was certain people would be suffering in the frigid temperatures.
Concerned for those without a place to go, Burnard asked BRAG for motel voucher paperwork in an effort to provide folks with temporary shelter. Though the service is normally available to those who approach BRAG in search of help, Burnard’s supervisor made an exception.
Burnard searched through the night for two hours with a member of another nonprofit, looking for individuals fighting against the frosty elements. Eight people were found.
One man had been seeking shelter in a nonfunctioning van with a broken window. He was sick huddled under a mound of blankets, Burnard said.
Another van was occupied by two adult siblings. One had just received surgery on both wrists.
Burnard would speak with the individuals, retreat to a car to fill out paperwork, then have the forms signed by those who would receive the vouchers.
All eight were able to receive shelter at a hotel.
Hotel vouchers are far from a permanent solution, however. Further complicating the problem, vouchers may soon become even less accessible.
According to an information packet provided by Walters, it is expected that BRAG won’t be able to issue as many vouchers in future winters. And even if people do receive vouchers, they only provide those individuals with shelter for a matter of weeks at most.
This could change the number of unsheltered individuals in the Bear River Area.
Point-in-time counts are annual studies required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. They are conducted once a year when volunteers venture into the community to count the number of homeless individuals. In 2020, the count found that 59 individuals were unsheltered in the Bear River Area. This year, the count found 15 individuals unsheltered, but 77 in motels.
Besides the vouchers, according to the packet, there aren’t any emergency resources locally available for unsheltered individuals unless they are also experiencing sexual assault or domestic violence.
“They are staying in cars, storage units, campers with no utilities, and other places not meant for human habitation,” the packet states.
After the New Year’s day experience, Burnard resolved to establish better resources for individuals like those found in freezing, unsafe conditions.
“I knew that there were other people out there that I didn’t find that night,” Burnard said.
Burnard began exploring resources utilized by other communities, and turned to USU instructors for further guidance.
After addressing the problem with the Bear River Local Homeless Council several times, Burnard started talking to community members who could help provide a location for a potential warming center.
After quickly discovering municipal buildings could not be used, Burnard reached out to nonprofits and faith-based organizations.
Jason Samuel, the Father at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan, showed interest in using the church building to host the warming center, as did the director of the Cache Valley Veterans Association.
St. John’s, which is located closer to downtown Logan and the Cache Valley Transit Center, was ultimately chosen.
“I was able to address the congregation,” Burnard said. “There’s just such overwhelming support from that congregation and the church leadership.”
The warming center, which has officially been named the William A. Burnard Warming Center after Burnard’s grandfather, is now in the process of obtaining a conditional use permit from Logan City. An application for the licensure was submitted earlier this month.
In October, there will be a public hearing about whether the permit should be granted. In the meantime, Burnard is working to hold an open house to show community members what the warming center will look like.
Burnard and Walters estimate that the center will be able to accommodate 25 individuals, and hope the large room can be equipped with cots and dividers.
“A lot of the folks experiencing homelessness in Cache Valley, they work and they have jobs and so it’s really important that they, you know, have an opportunity to sleep and rest,” Burnard said. “We’ll have friendly supervision by two staff members or volunteers at all times.”
In addition to the assistance from volunteers — some of which have already been recruited — a federal grant will also allow a full-time AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America help with the project.
While the details surrounding what training volunteers will receive are not yet solidified, Burnard is planning to include CPR certification, de-escalation training, trauma-informed training and naloxone training.
More information can be found on the center’s website.