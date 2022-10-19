Registered voters in Cache County should receive their General Election ballots in the mail by Thursday, if they haven't already.
On the front of the document, voters will find a host of federal, state and county offices up for election.
On the back are two propositions — the Cache County Open Space Bond and the Cache County Recreation, Arts, Parks, and Zoos (RAPZ) Tax Reauthorization.
Cache County Council members voted to put the Open Space Bond on the ballot during their July 26 meeting, letting the voters decide whether to enact the bond even though several of the members themselves are opposed.
If county residents vote for the proposition, it will allow Cache County to pay up to $20 million in general obligation bonds to "protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.”
The proposition states the county council is to choose which projects receive bond funding “based upon recommendations of an Open Lands Board and subject to periodic independent audit commissioned by the county.”
The bond will be funded through a small increase in property taxes for the next two decades. The Cache Open Space website states a prediction of the cost.
“The bond will cost $2.24 per month for a median household value of $429,000,” the website says. “Businesses will be impacted $0.90 per month per $100,000 FMV (fair market value).”
If voted for, Proposition 2 will renew the county’s RAPZ tax, a 0.1% sales tax that — according to a May 20 Cache County press release — was initially enacted in 2002.
“From 2002 through 2022, organizations in Cache County have been awarded more than $26 million for projects that support recreation, arts, parks, and the zoo,” the press release states. “Three cities, North Logan, Hyde Park and Nibley, have utilized $2 million in RAPZ funds to develop brand new parks as part of an exchange program.”
The release also says RAPZ funds can “be used to fund the operating expenses of private nonprofit organizations to operate as botanical or cultural organizations.”
The county’s website shows that $1,632,250 of RAPZ funding was distributed to local cultural organizations or facilities, recreation facilities and Zootah at Willow Park in 2022 alone. Organizations who receive the money must apply and have their requests approved by the county council.
Early voting runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can deposit their ballots in ballot boxes in the parking lots of the Hyde Park, Hyrum, Logan, Nibley, North Logan, Providence, Smithfield, Mendon and Newton City Offices. They can also be deposited at the clerk’s office, in the parking lot of the Cache County Administration Building, or at select post offices and community centers. A full list of ballot box locations is available on the county’s website. Ballots must be deposited by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Those who would rather vote in person can do so Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 at the Cache County Administration Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Nov. 8 at 490 S. 500 West in Logan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Individuals who meet voting requirements but have not yet registered can do so online or by mail by October 28. Folks can also register during in-person voting.
