This year’s elections are different, not about Republicans and Democrats but about the truth — as in the opposite of lies; as in “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” from the Declaration of Independence, the radical new idea that led to the creation of this courageous nation, unique in the history of the world.
Just as rot spreads through a barrel of apples from one bad one, so one spot of rot in a would-be leader’s character — choosing lies (Trump won, there was voter fraud) over truth — will corrode other traits. You want a more moral, Christian country? Sorry, can’t happen without respect for the truth.
In Nazi Germany leaders fed the people lies about history and equality, and the people accepted them. The rot at the top spread downward and outward until the whole barrel putrified, burst and plunged the world into the living hell of World War II, resulting in 40 million dead. We don’t want to go down that road, yet the first steps are being taken here as respect for the truth begins to decay among some people in power.
This year’s elections are ultimately less about Republicans, Democrats, inflation, abortion, immigration, etc., than about the endurance of truth. Vote only for candidates who have shown that they respect the truth. As Abraham Lincoln hinted in an earlier day when truth was being tested, it is time to “summon the better angels of our nature.”
