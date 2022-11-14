According to updated election information posted on Cache County’s website, 40,424 ballots had been processed by the county in the 2022 general election as of last Thursday.
Though figures show over 10,000 more ballots have been processed since the initial preliminary results were released on Nov. 8, the outcomes seem to remain consistent. Ballots, however, are still being processed by the Cache County Clerk's Office.
In the race for Cache County Executive, incumbent David Zook remains ahead of write-in candidate Marc Ensign, though the margin has notably decreased. Zook is reported to have received 20,226 votes or about 56.7%. Meanwhile, Ensign has jumped from 29.3% to about 42.2% of the votes. Another 400 write-in votes were marked as “nonqualified,” meaning they were submitted with a spelling error or with a deliberate write-in vote for a candidate who had not registered for the race.
Votes in favor of the Cache County Open Space Bond — Proposition 1 on the ballot — have also maintained a leading edge. About 67.5% of the votes are in favor of the proposition, up from the 54.1% reported on election night. Out of 40,424 votes, 26,480 were in favor with 12,729 against. Another 1,213 of the ballots cast were left blank on the issue. And 3 voters tried to have their cake and eat it too, voting both for and against the proposition.
In the race for Utah House District 3, Dan Johnson, R-Logan — who previously represented Utah House District 4 — has remained ahead of Patrick Belmont, D-Logan, even as more ballots have been processed.
According to information available on election night, Johnson received 57.2% of the vote. Over 3,000 more ballots in that election have been processed since, and Johnson is now reported to hold 57.3% of the vote compared to Belmont’s 42.7%.
As required by state law, the “2022 General Election Disposition of Ballots” released Thursday specifies it “includes all ballots that were dropped off on Election Day or received through the mail on or before November 7."
The updated information reports a voter turnout of 60.3%, up from the 42% reported on the election day.
While low compared to recent elections, ballots are still being processed.
In the 2020 November general election, Cache County saw a 92.28% voter turnout.
Two years earlier — during the 2018 midterm general election — Cache County had a 74.5% turnout.
The 2022 disposition of ballots says 1104 are still being processed, and 1060 provisional ballots have not yet been processed.
