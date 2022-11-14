Election followup

Candace Jones prepares ballots to be tabulated on Nove. 8, 2022, in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

According to updated election information posted on Cache County’s website, 40,424 ballots had been processed by the county in the 2022 general election as of last Thursday.

Though figures show over 10,000 more ballots have been processed since the initial preliminary results were released on Nov. 8, the outcomes seem to remain consistent. Ballots, however, are still being processed by the Cache County Clerk's Office.


