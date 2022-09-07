blake moore

Rep. Blake Moore answers a question during a town hall meeting Tuesday at USU.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Blake Moore, Utah’s First District House Representative, held a town hall at Utah State University’s David B. Haight Center Tuesday afternoon.

Constituents gathered to question the congressman about his vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, government action on fentanyl imports and human trafficking taking place on the country’s border with Mexico, his views on the recently passed Student Loan Relief Act, as well as other topics they wanted to discuss with their representative.

