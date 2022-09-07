Blake Moore, Utah’s First District House Representative, held a town hall at Utah State University’s David B. Haight Center Tuesday afternoon.
Constituents gathered to question the congressman about his vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, government action on fentanyl imports and human trafficking taking place on the country’s border with Mexico, his views on the recently passed Student Loan Relief Act, as well as other topics they wanted to discuss with their representative.
The first came from an individual who expressed concern over what she described as “the Saudi led coalition’s war and blockade in Yemen.”
The individual said over 2 million Yemeni children under five years old are likely to experience “acute malnutrition and death this year,” and said millions are in need of humanitarian aid.
When Moore questioned the nature of the person’s request, they said they would like him to co-sponsor and vote for H.J.Res.87, a resolution that, according to its text, would dictate “the President shall terminate any use of United States Armed Forces unless the Congress has declared war.” The resolution references the 1973 War Powers Resolution and other legislation.
Though Moore said he did not know the entire nature of the situation being called into question, he said his team would look at the legislation.
“I have one of the most strongest beliefs that America always has the best interest in mind," Moore said. "These are tough situations to deal with. The Saudi relationship is enormously difficult.”
One member of the audience introduced himself and his wife as “hardline conservatives,” and questioned Moore's July vote for the "Respect for Marriage Act."
"Will you please explain to us why you found it or still find it appropriate to renounce the true definition of marriage by voting for this pathetic piece of legislation?” the person asked.
Moore responded he was not surprised for being criticized over his vote for the bill, but said he felt the legislation’s effects were misunderstood. He clarified that he believes marriage is between a man and a woman.
He explained the bill in question likely won’t make any difference as he believes national jurisdiction allowing gay-marriage will not be overturned.
The congressman specified that the bill in question, however, would not guarantee a right to same-sex marriage in Utah if the national standard did change. Rather, he clarified, it would validate same-sex marriages completed while legal.
“Say that those individuals adopted a foster child,” Moore said, explaining what the bill would do, “a state must recognize that. It’s not saying a state needs to recognize it going forward, it’s saying the state needs to recognize it retroactively.”
“That’s still egregious, congressman,” the individual who posed the question said.
“You have your entitlement to that opinion,” Moore responded, “but I have to respect the Supreme Court.”
Another member of the audience asked Moore what actions he is taking to stop the transportation of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico.
Moore spoke of his support for the reinstitution of the Department of Homeland Security’s 2018 Migrant Protection Protocols. Commonly known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the restriction places restrictions on which asylum-seekers could remain in the U.S. — and who would need to wait in Mexico — before their cases were heard.
“Just doing that would alleviate an enormous amount of the turmoil,” Moore said. “We need to reinstate this. It needs to be fully enforced.”
According to The Department of Homeland Security’s website, the policy did not apply to Mexican citizens or nationals, nor did it apply to children, those with health issues, or individuals with criminal histories.
Moore was also asked his thoughts about the recently passed student-loan forgiveness legislation.
“It’s just not fair,” Moore said.
He said he gave a longer response over Twitter, and explained his concerns that the action won’t do anything to motivate colleges to “keep their costs in check,” though he said there isn’t any current legislative work being done to stop universities from raising tuition above a reasonable amount.
“My discussions on this have been about workforce development,” Moore said, “and encouraging as much as that as possible.”
He mentioned tech school programs through which upperclassmen in high school can receive free tuition to learn trades.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s the right type of investment.”
Moore also spoke about “Commitment to America,” a set of plans outlining the Republicans’ roadmap if they gain the house majority in the coming election. It focuses on seven subjects, each with an assigned task force: jobs and the economy; healthy future; future of American freedoms; China accountability; energy, climate, and conservation; American security; and big-tech censorship and data.
When questioned about Medicare from a disabled individual who said she relied on the services and was concerned raises in her assistance haven't kept up with raises in her costs, Moore mentioned his desire to strengthen vital social programs.
He spoke about Utah’s former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch and his efforts to work with his opposing political party to pass the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“If anybody ever wants to criticize me for having a bi-partisan feel and a willingness to go and build relationships with Democrats, you come talk to me,” Moore said. “We’ll go look through what Orrin Hatch was able to do.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal after the town hall, Moore expounded further on the political divide currently facing Utah and the US and how his constituents can look past it.
He mentioned people’s inability to recognize the names Kevin Brady, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Patrick McHenry.
Moore said he will ask groups if they recognize those individuals.
“No one will raise their hand,” he said. “We only focus on Marjorie Taylor Greene or Alexandria Ocasio Cortes.”
The names he mentioned as often unrecognized, Moore explained, are members of important congressional committees.
“Stop taking your news from cable news,” Moore said. “Go find out the policy issues and who’s leading the committees.”