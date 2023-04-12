a

I expect we have all reached the point where we realize that calling out enemies when they speak and act in contradictory ways isn’t going to get them to come over to your side or cease their advocacy of harmful policies. I have had private conversations with people and caught them in blatant contradictions. Not only do these people not care, they don’t see the contradiction. Or pretend not to. Either way, I don’t know if that makes them a true believer or a moron. The only fruitful thing to come out of these conversations was the realization on my part that there is no conversation to be had with them. So we either separate from them or prepare for when things will eventually come to a head. I believe we’ve already witnessed the beginning of the latter with regard to the Nashville shooting at Covenant School and the thwarted attacks in Colorado Springs.

This then raises the questions: What are we supposed to do? How do we prepare ourselves? The simple answer is, that’s up to you. Everyone’s situation is different. Some of you are single; some are married with children; some live in the city or suburbs; others are rural. But by this point, I would hope all of you have short- and long-term plans when it comes to the current political and cultural climate in which we find ourselves. In my opinion, things will only get worse before they get better, but I am optimistic that our political and cultural situation will improve. It’s just not going to improve any time soon. So you must plan.


