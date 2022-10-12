Attack ads running against Evan McMullin are employing a level of deceit that seems to be a new low. One ad informs the viewer that the McMullin campaign for president in 2016 ended with debt, while purposefully ignoring that more than half of the 2016 presidential campaigns also ended with debt. This includes the campaigns of: Cruz, Graham, Johnson, Rand, Rubio, Sanders, Santorum, and Stein.
Why aren’t these dark money groups spending millions of dollars promoting the record of Utah’s two-term senator? They should have many examples of how Mr. Lee has served the people of Utah, right? I suspect one reason may be that he is often focused on the types of national issues that attract buckets of cash from national donors.
I will be voting for Evan McMullin to serve Utah in the Senate. Evan has committed to refusing money from special interest groups, and he will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans if elected. I believe that Evan will remain focused on serving the people of Utah, not on “paying back” his donors, or blindly following the party line.
Of course, if you would like “business” as usual, then vote for Mike Lee. On September 27 he introduced a bill to strip away the federal government’s ability to negotiate lower drug prices for Medicare. Mr. Lee is hard at work — fighting for the pharmaceutical companies that raked in $550 billion dollars in 2021.
