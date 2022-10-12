Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

Attack ads running against Evan McMullin are employing a level of deceit that seems to be a new low. One ad informs the viewer that the McMullin campaign for president in 2016 ended with debt, while purposefully ignoring that more than half of the 2016 presidential campaigns also ended with debt. This includes the campaigns of: Cruz, Graham, Johnson, Rand, Rubio, Sanders, Santorum, and Stein.  

