The Cache County Council approved a raise for council members on Tuesday, bringing the council members’ salary up to $24,000 and the council chair’s to $30,000.
The decision — approved in a 5-2 vote — came after a public hearing on the matter, in which several people spoke in support of the raise.
Marc Ensign, who recently lost an election for county executive after running as a write-in candidate, said he believed the council’s salary was too low.
“It’s not really a cost of living increase, it’s more to bring them at parity with other councils throughout the state,” he said.
Another individual spoke against the increase because it appeared on the agenda as a cost of living adjustment, which he didn’t believe was honest. He said he wanted his own cost of living adjustment, but has instead faced difficulties in his livelihood.
Council members later said they weren’t sure where or why it was presented to the public as a cost of living adjustment as it was not proposed that way.
Interim Cache County Attorney Dane Murray sided with those who supported the raise.
“There’s been statements made in the press this is a two-day-a-month kind of job,” he said. “We work with you much more than that. I see the hours that each of our council members put in outside of the time that they’re in this room where the public’s seeing it.”
Council Member David Erickson said he’s been surprised to hear from constituents who don't believe the council gets paid enough.
“I think there needs to be a service component to what we do,” Council Member Paul Borup said. “You’re giving of yourself.”
Borup, who’s term will end at the end of the year, added that he put the ordinance on the agenda from the perspective of someone who knows how much a council member does.
