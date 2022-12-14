hjnstock-Your News Now

The Cache County Council approved a raise for council members on Tuesday, bringing the council members’ salary up to $24,000 and the council chair’s to $30,000.

The decision — approved in a 5-2 vote — came after a public hearing on the matter, in which several people spoke in support of the raise.


