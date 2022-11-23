As Thanksgiving approaches I got to thinking about what it would be like to live in a country that controlled every aspect of my life. Where I was to work, who got my money, and where I could live: all controlled by government.
There are countries just like that.
I came across an article written by Edward Everett Hale for the Atlantic Monthly in 1863. The article was about a young American army lieutenant, Philip Nolan, who was tried for treason in 1807. He was an accomplice to acts of treason with Aaron Burr. Burr had been a lawyer and previous vice president of Thomas Jefferson, and had a duel with Hamilton over political differences. Hamilton was fatally shot. Burr fled to the west, as his political career was over.
Later, Burr was accused of trying to start up his own country and wanted to have an army attack Mexico. Nolan was part of that conspiracy. At the trial Burr was not found guilty but decided to leave the country for Europe. Nolan on the other hand expressed angrily, “I wish I may never hear of the United States again.” The judge, hearing these remarks, said, so be it! Nolan was sentenced to a life at sea, never to set foot on the shores nor to hear a word about this country. Many years later, having been deprived of any news of his homeland, part of his dying wish was to be remembered as a patriot.
Above his bed was a tattered Stars and Stripes flag draped over a picture of George Washington. He had written his own epitaph. It read, “In memory of Philip Nolan, Lieutenant in the Army of the United States. He loved his country as no other man has loved her, but no man deserved less of her hands.”
I wonder if the people who did all that violent protesting in recent years, really realize the blessing of having a country like the United States of America to be able to live in, and to express their anger without being put out to sea or exiled to a third-world country. By contrast, Lieutenant Nolan did suffer the consequences of his actions, yet years later still retained his loyalty and appreciation.
When was the last time we as a country stood for truth and thankfulness? As for me, I am thankful to be in these United States. No, we are not perfect, but don’t think for one minute that we aren’t still the best country in the world. I think if Lieutenant Nolan were alive today, he would agree. Law and order must be restored, and people need to be held accountable for their actions. Have it begin with you.
Enjoy this holiday season. Have a safe and thankful Thanksgiving. Remember to give thanks for your country, and God Bless America. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
