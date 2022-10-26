FranceDemonstrations and memorials have sprung up around France for Lola Daviet, a 12-year-old who was tortured, raped, murdered, and left in a suitcase. One Algerian woman, in the country illegally, has been arrested. Several other Algerian immigrants have been detained and released.
President Emmanuel Macron initially said nothing of the case, and three days later posted to Twitter a tribute to Algerians who had fought against the French government:
“In Paris, 61 years ago, the repression of a demonstration by Algerian separatists left hundreds injured and dozens dead. Inexcusable crimes for the Republic. France does not forget the victims. Truth is the only way to a shared future.”
The following day, after an outcry, he expressed condolences to the family of Lola.
UKThe government of Tory leader Liz Truss fell, with Truss resigning after 44 days as prime minister. Her administration was trumpeted in the press as being the first in British history to have no white men in the top four positions. She is set to be replaced by Rishi Sunak.
This makes Truss the shortest-lasting prime minister in the country’s history, though she qualifies to draw a £115,000 (roughly $130k) annual pension for life.
ChinaAt the televised closing of the Communist Party convention, former chairman Hu Jintao was forcefully removed from his seat and escorted from the room. Current party chairman and Chinese president Xi Jinping avoided eye contact as Hu departed.
CanadaCanada’s nationwide handgun ban went into effect Oct. 21. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “From today, it is no longer legal to buy, sell, or transfer a handgun in Canada.”
UkraineTroops from the United States’ 101st Airborne have deployed to Europe for the first time since World War II. At the moment, some 4,700 soldiers from Fort Campbell have set up in Romania, near the Ukranian border.
Brig. Gen. John Lucas: “This is not a training deployment. This is a combat deployment for us.”
United StatesA Centers for Disease Control panel voted unanimously to add COVID-19 mRNA shots to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule in the United States. States may use this list in determining required shots for public school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.