Now what do I mean by such a title? Well I was reading my Bible the other day and realized Jesus did a lot of teaching by way of a parable. According to the American College Dictionary, parable means “a short allegorical story, designed to convey some truth or moral lesson.” Then I had to look up allegorical: “figurative treatment of one subject under the guise of another.”
With all that being said the story form was related to a common subject such as farming or fishing, since most people in that time could relate to one or the other. For me, the parable in the Bible of the sower relates more to gardening and farming. Now I can identify with gardening and seed sowing.
Gardening is not easy and it takes a lot of preparation before the seed is ever put in the ground. Once the seed is sown then the fun begins. I decided to relate this to the life span we live and the value we place on our legacy. It may seem morbid but when we leave this world our marker reads the day we were born and the day we die. That dash {-} between the birth and death is a summation of the legacy you will leave. It really only represents a small portion of time compared to eternity in heaven; that’s if you believe what the Bible says about heaven. I do! So with that thought in mind, picture life like planting a garden.
I believe that God determined where, when, and to whom I was born. Once I arrived the ground-breaking began. In Jesus’s parable on seed sowing, the ground can be rocky, with no formed roots, thorns full of deceitfulness which choke the seed, or it can be ground made of good soil. In today’s world the lack of a solid family structure can cause a child to grow in a bad way. Many homes only have one parent and it takes two. While single parents try to do their best, an absent parent makes a big dent in a child’s upbringing.
But lets move forward to young adulthood. No matter my upbringing, I had a choice to make, as I grew older, what type of person I wanted to be. As I go along the “dash” in my life is not over yet. I have made some good choices and some not so good, but in the long run I think I did fine.
I think as I get older my “dash” is getting longer and my legacy is being formed as I go. What type of legacy are you leaving for your family? A friend told me there was a poem written about “The Dash.” Might be worth googling to read. For me, I hope my family knows I did the best I could. I was able to provide my children with a solid life and they are productive adults. With the children gone from the home, I focus on my spouse for life, on friends and on neighbors. I am grateful I live in the USA, have breath everyday, and get to write this article. So with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.