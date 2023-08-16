j

Now what do I mean by such a title? Well I was reading my Bible the other day and realized Jesus did a lot of teaching by way of a parable. According to the American College Dictionary, parable means “a short allegorical story, designed to convey some truth or moral lesson.” Then I had to look up allegorical: “figurative treatment of one subject under the guise of another.”

With all that being said the story form was related to a common subject such as farming or fishing, since most people in that time could relate to one or the other. For me, the parable in the Bible of the sower relates more to gardening and farming. Now I can identify with gardening and seed sowing.


