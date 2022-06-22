Since my arrival at this newspaper a few weeks ago, I’ve heard remarks along a few similar themes: a) Why is the paper smaller and more expensive than it used to be?; b) Why doesn’t the paper cover all the things it used to, like sports and weddings?; and c) How is it possible that the new editor is so handsome and intelligent?
Perhaps it’s been more of the first two, so let me address these. The page count of a newspaper is mostly a function of how many ads the paper carries. The industry as a whole has been in a downward spiral for a couple decades: fewer ads --> smaller paper and less coverage --> fewer readers --> and so forth.
There are several factors that are out of our control, a big one being that much of the ad market has been wiped out by online alternatives. Facebook can offer free classifieds, for example, without having to pay for printing and delivery. And on that note, the costs of newsprint, postage, and gas have whacked the newspapers hard this year.
On the bright side, I see a chance to do things leaner and better. We can make better use of the pages we do have, and I hope that a year from now, readers feel they’re getting good value from the paper, independent of page count.
As to what we’re able to cover, reader tips and feedback are hugely helpful. I believe that since I’ve been here, the paper has covered 100% of events mentioned to us in advance. If you want a particular event to show up in the paper, that’s pretty stout odds.
I’ll be trying to make improvements and refinements as we go, so that over the months and years you’ll get a continually better product. In the meantime please fire away with feedback and critiques: jwagner@news-examiner.net.