...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City UT has issued a
Flood Watch for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY,
MAY 22...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...From this morning to Monday, May 22.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet (974 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Riddle me this: Who is the top intelligence agent in Washington? Answer: Matthew Lesko (“The Question Mark Guy” is also acceptable).
Once a ubiquitous television presence in infomercials touting his tomes on how to get “FREE MONEY FROM THE GOVERNMENT,” Lesko, who turns 80 this month, has spent the last half century becoming America’s number one trader in government information. Attired in suits festooned with question marks, there is nothing clandestine, covert, or confidential about the man or the information he sells. Nor is any of it original. Just as he raided Frank Gorshin’s wardrobe, Lesko raided government information manuals to produce his best-selling reference books. He has “authored” over 100 such books, each one containing regurgitated information on how to obtain stipends, grants, services, loans, and other forms of government assistance.
That does not mean the information Lesko sells lacks value, even if it can be obtained elsewhere for free. The 3.5 million books Lesko has sold, not to mention the tapes, CDs, and DVDs, contain the kind of government information that is most relevant to the average person. But Lesko’s true value to society is what his business model says about the size and scope of the federal government.
When Lesko’s book Information USA (1983) was on the New York Times Best Seller List, the federal budget had yet to reach $1 trillion. Today, the federal deficit alone hit $1.1 trillion for just the first half of this fiscal year. John F. Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you . . .” has been completely eclipsed by Lesko’s “FREE MONEY” ethos. Of course, this is not Lesko’s doing. He merely reveals that the federal government has a program for everything under the sun. Want to teach English to transgender youths in Pakistan? The Biden Administration is now offering up to $75,000 to facilitate that.
A consumer protection agency once criticized Lesko’s ads for glossing over the number of hoops applicants may have to jump through to get dollars out of D.C. But the level of sophistication required of the recipients is of no solace to taxpayers who foot the bill for these programs. When it comes to broader lessons of fiscal policy, what matters is that these programs exist. And Lesko provides proof positive that they do.
Unlike much of the formal Intelligence Community, Lesko is neither dishonest nor corrupt. He freely admits that the federal government is so large that it is practically impossible to cut spending too much. There will never be a day when spending cuts put Lesko out of business. His line of work is impervious to shifting political winds. This month the spending interests in Washington are up in arms because the House of Representatives passed a bill that would reduce discretionary spending levels in Fiscal Year 2024 to what they were way back in . . . Fiscal Year 2022.
Initially, Lesko’s clientele was mostly Fortune 500 businesses, but his innate populism left him dissatisfied with serving the interests of the wealthy, who are the prime beneficiaries of government largesse. This was especially true during the pandemic when the federal government spent trillions above and beyond the trillions it normally spends each year. The modest means-tested stimulus checks were just a small fraction of the overall COVID-related spending, most of which was gobbled up by special interests and at least $600 billion of which was stolen by criminals.
The fraud was as brazen as a Lesko infomercial. Eighty billion dollars were stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). More than one in five unemployment benefit payments were made improperly to the tune of $191 billion. The Small Business Administration fears it was bilked out of $400 billion in fraudulent emergency loans. Even Chicago gang members used PPP funds to buy guns.
Much of the fraud was enabled by the lax oversight of third-party lenders charged with administering PPP loans. One such lender borrowed a page from Lesko and advertised PPP loans as “$100 billion dollars of free money.”
Lesko’s modus operandi has changed as the Information Age has evolved. No longer producing reference books or infomercials, Lesko maintains a very active YouTube channel where you can learn things like how the government will give you $35,000 for being a COVID fraud bounty hunter.
Riddle me this, why did the government spend $6 trillion on COVID relief when it could have simply suspended all federal income taxes for two years for a greater stimulative effect? Answer: Because we are all Leskovians now.
Paul F. Petrick is an attorney in Cleveland, Ohio.
