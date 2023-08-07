The meeting of August 1 began with a prayer led by Mayor Brad Wilks. The usual order of paying bills was pushed to the end of the meeting so that general business could be reviewed. Two scheduled guests that were to present could not make it.
The council proceeded to address and review the proposed budget for 2024 which, by law, must be approved prior to Oct. 1, the start of the fiscal year in Idaho. Line by line the council reviewed and discussed the anticipated costs for various budget items including sidewalk and street repair, sewer maintenance, planning and zoning, and much more.
The city clerk and Mayor Wilks both agreed that a detailed budget would be necessary to account for all possible expenses for the City of Paris. Council members Dana Jacobsen, Kelly Jensen and Connar Lutz discussed items and costs associated in detail. Considerations for a rise in fuel and materials specifically for road repairs as well as for beautification and maintenance of the Paris Cemetery were discussed in great detail. Input and guidance was offered by Doug Wood, the city attorney, in order to remain in compliance with Idaho Code.
Residents in attendance aired their concerns that property tax levies for the City of Paris have not risen in many years. The residents pointed out that without raising the taxes or fees for sewer and water yearly or every other year in smaller increments, it would force the council to have to raise these taxes and fees in larger amounts every five or ten years. The mayor and council agreed with this point, although Mayor Wilks raised concerns that regardless, there should be a public hearing before raising any rates or taxes in order to garner input from the residents. After further scrutiny of the budget, a proposed budget was approved for review during a public hearing to be scheduled.
The next item for review was the possibility of Paris obtaining a new building for City Hall, but on another lot on Main Street. Due to the aging and small size of the current City Hall building, there are several parties willing to work with the City of Paris in regards to making this a reality without imposing large costs to the city. A new building would allow for more space for city meetings, city departments and it would be handicap accessible, something that would cost Paris hundreds of thousands of dollars to retrofit the current building used for City Hall.
The last general business item was the announcement that Jason and Kandis Christensen would be willing to take over organizing the Fourth of July Rodeo. The Christensens have done a great job organizing the concert in recent years, and this new partnership would allow for a better organization of events for the Fourth of July in Paris. The council voted affirmatively to have Jason and Kandis take over with only one abstention.
Old business and council reports were brief and the council voted to go into executive session to discuss employee issues and pay bills.
