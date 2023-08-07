Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The meeting of August 1 began with a prayer led by Mayor Brad Wilks. The usual order of paying bills was pushed to the end of the meeting so that general business could be reviewed. Two scheduled guests that were to present could not make it.

The council proceeded to address and review the proposed budget for 2024 which, by law, must be approved prior to Oct. 1, the start of the fiscal year in Idaho. Line by line the council reviewed and discussed the anticipated costs for various budget items including sidewalk and street repair, sewer maintenance, planning and zoning, and much more.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.