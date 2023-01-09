...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 8
to 12 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
The Larsen-Sant Library in Preston has been awarded a grant this year from the Idaho Commission for Libraries entitled “Let’s Talk About It “ (LTAI). LTAI is an adult book group where the theme, books, and presenters from Idaho State University are provided for three months.
Since 1985, “Let’s Talk About It” (LTAI) has been bringing adult reading discussion groups together with humanities scholars in Idaho’s public libraries to discuss literature. “These book readings and discussions explore American values, history, culture, aging, classics, and much more,” said Teresa Rasmussen, Larsen-Sant Assistant Director. “The presentation by, and interaction with, a program scholar is what sets these sessions apart from traditional book club discussions.”
This year’s theme, chosen by the Larsen-Sant Library, is “Tough Paradise.” Rasmussen explained “The theme ‘Tough Paradise’ was voted a favorite among scholars in our 2021 survey. This theme was developed as part of a special project to highlight the literature of Idaho and the Intermountain West. ‘Tough Paradise’ explores the relationships between place and human psychology and values, representing various periods in regional history, various cultural groups, and various values. The books in this theme highlight the variety of ways that humans may respond to the challenging landscape of Idaho and the northern Intermountain West.”
The theme also includes a historical perspective and focuses more specifically on Idaho, the Northwest, and Idaho authors.
The three books chosen for this year’s theme are available for check-out at the Larsen-Sant Library. The first book and “Let’s Talk About It” discussion will be held at the Larsen-Sant Library on Wednesday, January 18, 7 p.m., “Heart of A Western Woman” authored by Leslie Leek and will be presented by Leslie Leek, who is retired from Idaho State University.
The second book “Home Below Hell’s Canyon” by Grace Jordan will be presented on Wednesday, February 15, 7 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library by Carlen Donovan who teaches at Idaho State University.
The third and final book for this year and theme is “Refuge” by Terry Williams. It will be presented by Leslie Leek on Friday, March 31, 7 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library.
“The ‘Let’s Talk About It’ program has been a tradition at the Larsen-Sant Library where many community patrons have enjoyed the book discussions, the company, and refreshments shared at each program,” invites Rasmussen.
