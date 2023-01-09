Support Local Journalism

The Larsen-Sant Library in Preston has been awarded a grant this year from the Idaho Commission for Libraries entitled “Let’s Talk About It “ (LTAI). LTAI is an adult book group where the theme, books, and presenters from Idaho State University are provided for three months.

Since 1985, “Let’s Talk About It” (LTAI) has been bringing adult reading discussion groups together with humanities scholars in Idaho’s public libraries to discuss literature. “These book readings and discussions explore American values, history, culture, aging, classics, and much more,” said Teresa Rasmussen, Larsen-Sant Assistant Director. “The presentation by, and interaction with, a program scholar is what sets these sessions apart from traditional book club discussions.”


