It’s a dream of most writers to publish a book. Derek Bailey of Preston had his dream come true in June 2022 when his first book “The Master Traveler” was officially self-published through Page Publishing.
“I’ve always enjoyed reading stories that have relatable characters and make me feel something,” said Bailey, a graduate of Preston High School. “I also love stories that keep me guessing what will happen next. So, I thought it would be fun to see if I could write a story that captured all those things.
“I had the initial idea when I was in high school to write an adventure story that was also a puzzle of figuring out intentions and who you can and can’t trust. I didn’t start writing it until college. That’s when I started to really develop the story, characters, and overall experience that I wanted potential readers to have.”
Although this book is geared to a pre-teen or young adult genre, Bailey said it is a story that parents could read with younger children.
“They might miss some concepts, but there isn’t anything that would be inappropriate for younger kids,” he said.
Bailey recalled, “I’ve had a lot of encouragement and support from friends through the process. At times I’d get stuck, but whenever I’d receive good feedback from my friends, I was motivated to keep working at it.”
The publishing company made the cover and did some editing, but most of the editing was done by Bailey; Emily Burnett, a teacher at Preston High School; and Shari Turnbow, a teacher at West Side Middle School.
A PHS graduate of 2012, Bailey went on to earn an accounting degree from BYU-Idaho in 2018. In 2019, while working full time, he earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University, an online college with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He currently lives in Preston and is the son of Scott and Corinne Bailey. He works remotely doing accounting work for TTM Technologies.
Bailey, who ran track in high school, is also now an assistant coach for PHS track and cross country teams, and occasionally substitute teaches at the local LDS seminaries.
“I hope people will read the book and be inspired in some way because of my story,” he said. “I had so much fun writing it. If things go well, I plan on publishing the sequel, too, which I already have written.”
Bailey will be holding a book signing on Friday, June 10, from 7-8 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston. He will begin with a short presentation titled “Discovering Your Story” which will instruct kids (and adults) on how to get started on writing a story for themselves.
Books will be available to purchase at the signing. The book can also be purchased on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, or as an e-book through Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play.