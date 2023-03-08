Editorial Note: Part 313 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, by the Daughters of The Pioneers, 1935, History of Weston, Idaho, by Jay Schvaneveldt; Weston History recorded by Lars Fredrickson; Life Sketch of Thomas Preston; Obituary of W. F. Fisher.)
The community of Weston began in 1865, with settlers spreading out from Cache Valley. The first business building was a log room owned by John Maughan and was under the same roof as his dwelling. Early stores were often attached to the owner’s home. The merchants were John Maughan and Wilson Robbins — “other early merchants were John H. Clarke and Otto Gassman.” Both John Maughan Sr. and Wilson Robbins Sr. were part of the first seven families that settled Weston. The heads of families used a variety of skills in the settling of a new place.
Wilson Robbins, with an ingenious little device of his own creation, did the survey work for the new ditch, the Georgeson irrigation ditch that was taken out of the first pioneer dam. By 1884 Maughan was the foreman and timekeeper of the construction of the Weston Reservoir and by 1900 Maughan served as their sheriff.
The family of Samuel Preston joined the group in 1868. The Prestons had migrated to Canada from England and their children were born in Canada. A few years later they made the long journey to Utah. Samuel and Louisa brought two young boys, William and Thomas, as they chose to put down roots in Weston. The family added their efforts to the new community, digging irrigation ditches, building cabins, and laying out the structure of the village. According to the census records of 1880 Samuel Preston was a Justice of the Peace, and a teacher at the school. With skills he had learned in England, he started a woolen mill that employed some of the neighbors as well as his family. Those sons had grown to be men and were making lives of their own. In 1890 there was a father and sons store, built and operated by the Preston family. According to the History of Weston, the store became one of the major merchandise establishments for the west side of the valley. It was also a place of lodging and entertainment with the structure of an upper story expanding to accommodate the community needs.
According to the Trailblazer of 1935, “The best business establishment in Weston was the Preston Brothers Co. General Merchandise managed by Thomas Preston; the company has been in existence for forty years—it was first managed by Samuel Preston, later by William Preston. It was family-owned for 42 years.” William passed away in 1921, but the influence of the Preston family was strong in this area.
The History of Weston mentions that Weston became a station when the railroad came through in 1890 due to the efforts of Thomas Preston. Thomas Preston became a judge and was an integral part of many facets of the county. He was a musician and played with several groups. “His life was one of service to community, church and state.” He served on the Weston Irrigation board and also was part of the development of the Twin Lakes Canal Company. Preston was elected a State Senator and gave service to the entire county.
With the sudden growth in population in the northwestern part of Franklin County at the arrival of the railroad in the sleepy little town of Oxford the settlers in that region had access to four general stores. One had staying power when the railroad moved on. The proprietor was William Frederick Fisher. He had moved to Oxford from Richmond, UT, in 1878.
Fisher had been born in Kent County, England, in 1839 and immigrated to America with his parents when they had converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 14 years old and had a variety of experiences in those years before arriving in Oxford. After a six week voyage across the Atlantic to New Orleans he had driven a team of oxen across the plains to the valley of the Great Salt Lake. The Fisher family settled in Bountiful. Billy signed on with the Pony Express and for about a year rode the route from Ruby Valley in Nevada to Egan Canyon, NV, and later from Salt Lake City to Rush Valley, also in Nevada.
He married Millenium Andrus in 1861 in Salt Lake City, living there a couple of years before moving back to Bountiful for another two years. In October of 1864 the couple, with their children, found a place in Richmond, UT. With a feeling of permanence they were there for fourteen years in the merchandise and freighting business before the decision to move to Oxford.
Fisher erected a little brick store on a corner in Oxford and “for forty years, 1878 to 1918, when old age forced him to retire, Mr. Fisher conducted a general merchandise business, which flourished in the 80’s and 90’s. Many of the Snake River and Bear River valley early settlers outfitted at this store and replenished their stock of supplies.”
Fisher had installed a private telephone from his establishment to the railroad station, just east of Oxford. With this convenience he was situated to order goods and keep up with the latest news of the world at that time that would come to the telegraph office at the station.
An ad in the Idaho Enterprise newspaper of 1890 carried this information. “People’s Store: Dry goods, groceries, hardware, clothing, hats, caps, boots and shoes. Queensware, glassware, notions, harness, saddlery, farming implements, etc. arriving daily. Prices as low as the lowest. Goods all first class and satisfaction guaranteed. — W. F. Fisher, Oxford, Idaho”
Fisher became very involved in the development of Oxford as a thriving city and was active in politics. In 1878 he was secretary of the territorial convention. Appointed by the governor he represented the state of Idaho at a national Stockgrowers Association convention. Fisher served as a horticultural inspector for the three county region, Oneida, Bear Lake and Bannock. He loved horses and began “breeding and shipping Hamblitonian horses and acquiring a string of fast gallopers and trotters.” Horseflesh was important to him as a Pony Express rider and he continued to value prime animals. Most of his life was spent in Oxford and it is fitting to be his final resting place, in 1919.
