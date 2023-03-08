Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 313 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, by the Daughters of The Pioneers, 1935, History of Weston, Idaho, by Jay Schvaneveldt; Weston History recorded by Lars Fredrickson; Life Sketch of Thomas Preston; Obituary of W. F. Fisher.)

The community of Weston began in 1865, with settlers spreading out from Cache Valley. The first business building was a log room owned by John Maughan and was under the same roof as his dwelling. Early stores were often attached to the owner’s home. The merchants were John Maughan and Wilson Robbins — “other early merchants were John H. Clarke and Otto Gassman.” Both John Maughan Sr. and Wilson Robbins Sr. were part of the first seven families that settled Weston. The heads of families used a variety of skills in the settling of a new place.


