On Tuesday, local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track.
Snider, who lives in Providence, said the motivation for the bill comes from Logan’s long battle with Union Pacific.
“If you drive 1400 North in Logan right now, there is a brand new interchange installed, ready to go, brand new lights, that has been sitting idle for years,” Snider told the committee.
In November 2020, Logan City expressed frustration with the new traffic signal at the intersection of 1400 North and 600 West, as complications with the railroad were causing an excess in traffic. The Public Works department reported it was having to improvise with non-traditional train detection methods because Union Pacific was not allowing the city to improve the railroad as designed.
When Union Pacific reviewed the city’s design to improve the intersection, the railroad said the city would have to pay them every year, forever, according to Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt.
State code currently mandates maintenance as the railroad company’s responsibility, per rule R930-5 of Utah’s Administrative Code, but Logan city did not go through with the agreement. As a result, the city couldn’t complete the full project — including a railroad crossing — leaving no choice but to have the light operate as a flashing red four-way stop.
House Bill 51 would give communities and entities the ability to move things along if it’s in the public and railroads’ best interest, said Snider. According to him, the bill would give governments “the ability to unilaterally move forward with improvements.”
“Railroads are holding government entities hostage,” Snider said.
Julie Fullmer, the mayor of Vineyard, spoke in support of the bill on Tuesday, saying Vineyard and Logan shared similar experiences.
Rep. Jeffrey Sundquist said he also has seen this issue in multiple locations across Utah.
“I can think of two other cities I have dealt with where this is an issue and could be very helpful,” he said.
The bill passed unanimously with a favorable recommendation. Snider said he hopes the bill is seriously considered as it enters the next steps in the legislative process.
“I don’t want any other community to go through what my community goes through every day at 14th North,” he said. “This bill provides the tools so that doesn’t have to happen.”
