As an unprecedented feat of American engineering, the work of completing the nation’s first transcontinental railroad was fraught with challenges, delays and mishaps that are sometimes glossed over in historical accounts of the lengthy and arduous process.
Those who made the trip to Golden Spike National Historical Park last weekend to mark the 152nd anniversary of the milestone were treated to a humorous retelling of some of those oft-overlooked details by Lead Park Ranger Lucas Hugie, who talked about some of the logistical problems that arose as the much-anticipated event drew near.
Hugie explained how some the park’s most iconic symbols are actually the result of mistakes, miscommunications and on-the-fly adjustments that had to be made.
“I would like to briefly explain why you are out here in this convenient, easy-to-get-to location,” Hugie began wryly in addressing a few hundred visitors in attendance early Saturday afternoon at the remote Promontory Summit location.
First, he talked about how the Central Pacific Railroad, which was building rail eastward from California, and the Union Pacific Railroad, which was building west from Nebraska, overshot each other by some 250 miles in their bid to meet in the middle – and how that wasn’t an accident.
Operating under the terms of the Pacific Railway Act of 1862, he said the two companies were to receive $16,000 for every mile of rail built across the plains and three times that amount for each mile built through the mountains, as well as 12,000 acres of land for each mile built, in addition to other incentives.
Those enticements, Hugie said, provided plenty of temptation to build more than what was necessary.
“At some point in the construction of this railroad, the two companies’ grading crews met each other. There was no adult supervision at this meeting, so they just waved at each other and kept building,” he said. “So welcome to a national park site built on just a tiny bit of government fraud.”
When members of Congress discovered what was happening, they sent a delegate, Rep. Samuel Hooper of Massachusetts, to oversee the coordination of the effort. Under Hooper’s supervision, the two companies estimated that their track-laying crews would meet at Promontory Summit.
“They knew that Congressman Hooper was going to be an unbiased participant in this meeting because he actually owned stock in both companies,” Hugie said.
He went on to explain how neither of the park’s two iconic steam locomotives, the Jupiter and the No. 119, were supposed to be on site at the original meeting of the rails on May 10, 1869.
Instead of the Jupiter, the Central Pacific was planning to send the Antelope, which had already become famous for being the first locomotive to carry passengers over the California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. But on its way east a miscommunication caused the Antelope, which was carrying CPRR President Leland Stanford and other dignitaries to Promontory, to hit a tree that was lying across the track after it had been felled to make lumber for railroad ties.
“That made the Antelope, literally, a trainwreck,” Hugie said.
The first available locomotive, the Jupiter, was ready to go at a station in nearby Wadsworth, Nevada, “and it’s the one that steams its way into the history books,” he explained.
Fate also brought the No. 119 to Promontory. When a Union Pacific train carrying company Vice President Thomas Durant west to the celebration stopped in Piedmont, Wyoming, a group of former railroad workers there, angry that they hadn’t been paid for some three months’ worth of rail work, kidnapped Durant and chained his train to the tracks. They held him and the train there until they were paid their back wages.
As it neared its destination, Durant’s train encountered another delay in Weber Canyon when it came to a bridge that had been damaged by a flood. The passengers had to get off the train and cross by foot, and the first available locomotive to come from Ogden to pick them up was the No. 119.
That delay meant the actual date of the railroad completion ceremony was also the result of a last-minute adjustment. The planned date of the meeting was May 8, and the Jupiter was there on time and “ready to party,” Hugie said, with a ceremonial golden spike in hand bearing the date of May 8, 1869; however, the No. 119 didn’t arrive until two days later.
“That’s why one of the most iconic symbols of American engineering has a typo on it,” he said.