After multiple years, Logan City and Union Pacific Railroad have come to an agreement regarding the intersection at 1400 N. and 600 West.
On Feb. 22, Mayor Holly Daines announced on KVNU’s “For the People” that Logan’s long battle with the railroad is coming to an end.
“We finally have a signed agreement on how we can move forward with that intersection that has the bagged stoplights that are driving us all crazy,” Daines said during the interview.
According to her, the agreement came after local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the Utah House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track.
The intersection, which has a brand-new stoplight sitting idle, has been causing an excess in traffic. In 2021, Logan’s Public Works department reported it was improvising with non-traditional train detection methods because Union Pacific was not allowing the city to improve the railroad as designed.
The railroad initially told the city that in order to make the desired improvements to the intersection, Logan would have to pay them a fee every year after. As a result, the city was unable to complete the full project — including a railroad crossing.
Although a feasible agreement has now been reached, the city’s next steps are to keep waiting as the Utah Department of Transportation now has to take steps to widen the automobile crossing across the tracks, said Daines.
“It may still be summer before we get it done, but they’ve said they would put that at the top of their priority list given other kinds of imminent safety issues that they need to address,” Daines said.
According to her, this agreement will benefit Logan as it doesn’t just give an outline for how the city will address the intersection at 1400 North, but three other intersections that will need to be handled in the future.
“We will all cheer when the portion over the railroad tracks is widened and we can take those bags off the stoplights and have the integrated system with the train warning system,” Daines said. “That will be a huge blow for freedom for all of us.”
