Several of Idaho’s county leaders, including Commissioners, Clerks, Assessors, Prosecutors, and Sheriffs, were attending Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) meetings this week in Boise. I had the opportunity to meet several of them. It was good to hear their concerns and issues. The work they do is greatly appreciated.
Two different property tax bills are set to be introduced this week in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. One bill, worked on and sponsored by Joint Finance & Appropriations Committee (JFAC) Co-Chair, Senator Scott Grow, uses 4.5% of Idaho sales tax revenue to provide around $150 million of tax relief to Idaho homeowners. Because the money comes from State sales tax, there is no shift of financial responsibility to the private sector (such as agriculture, construction, or industry) to pay for this tax relief.
The other property tax bill, sponsored by Representative Jason Monks, is more complicated as it takes money from several places to pay some school levy debts thereby reducing property taxes. It is unclear how many communities would benefit from this tax plan. We will learn more when both bills are printed and available to be thoroughly studied. It will then be up to the legislative members to decide which will provide the best tax relief for property owners.
This week I introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 102 (SCR102) in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. This SCR begins the process to create and draft legislation with the purpose of changing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to an essential State service that benefits all Idahoans. Potential legislation will also create statewide planning, coordination, and a funding system. If this SCR passes, a group of EMS personnel, legislators, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will develop a solution that will fit all 44 of Idaho’s counties.
One other piece of Legislation that is getting a lot of attention is Senate Bill 1038 (S1038) This bill creates a State Education Savings Account (ESA). This bill makes $5,900 available for each K-12 Idaho student — to parents who choose to participate — for any educational expense, including books, supplies, or private school tuition. Total cost, according to the bill sponsors, is around $20 million per year. A “Parent Review Commission” would be set up to help administer the program.
Although the concept is good, there are concerns about the true cost of the program. Some are saying it could be as much as ten times what the bill’s Fiscal Note’s impact states. There is also the question of accountability for the allowed expenditures to ensure it was spent on education related things. Where the funds come from is another question and there is also the concern that rural residents would not see any benefits from this program at all. We will know more as this legislation gets vetted and studied. I am hearing there are other bills being discussed and drafted that may be better. We will see as the session moves forward. Education is an important topic, and we have the constitutional mandate to provide for a free public education.
