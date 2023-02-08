m

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Several of Idaho’s county leaders, including Commissioners, Clerks, Assessors, Prosecutors, and Sheriffs, were attending Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) meetings this week in Boise. I had the opportunity to meet several of them. It was good to hear their concerns and issues. The work they do is greatly appreciated.

Two different property tax bills are set to be introduced this week in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. One bill, worked on and sponsored by Joint Finance & Appropriations Committee (JFAC) Co-Chair, Senator Scott Grow, uses 4.5% of Idaho sales tax revenue to provide around $150 million of tax relief to Idaho homeowners. Because the money comes from State sales tax, there is no shift of financial responsibility to the private sector (such as agriculture, construction, or industry) to pay for this tax relief.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.