The Idaho Senate is working through our legislative calendar at a pretty good pace. Many Senate bills are showing up on the Senate Floor and the House is sending a few bills our way as well.

One bill that was debated this week on the Senate Floor was one that I have mentioned before, Senate Bill 1038 (S1038) is an Education Savings Account (ESA) bill. This bill would have made available $5,900 per kid who unenrolls from public school. The money is to be used for any education related expenses such as computers, private school tuition, books, and tutoring.


