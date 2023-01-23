In 2021, BLHS student Koriauna Criswell undertook to collect statements from a student of each mentor teacher at the school. She published the entries on a blog, and repeated the process the following year. We include two of the submissions from 2022 below.
Sometimes, society views teachers simply as the people who teach students enough to get through school. However, I feel that the powerful impact of a teacher in a student’s life is underestimated. My mentor teacher, Tahnee Cook, is someone that I know as the person who helped to save my life. Two years ago, I lost one of my best friends to suicide. This sent me into depression and anxiety so deep and dark that there were times that I questioned if I could keep going.
Throughout the last three years Mrs. Cook has taught me many things but the one I feel most important, is that life is worth living. Like I said, without her here to prove this to me, I wouldn’t be here. With her words of encouragement and even just being there to listen, I knew I could keep going. If someone told me two years ago, or heck, even a year ago that I would be at the place that I am today, I would have told them they were absolutely crazy. Because of Mrs. Cook, I am able to see that life is worth living and that happiness is something that I can feel. I was able to not give up and I am so glad I didn’t. Life has its ups and downs, but I promise it is worth living. Life can be so amazing, there is so much to live for, and you are needed. As writer Alan Alexander Milne once wrote, “you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you will ever know.” So please, be here tomorrow.
-Koriauna Criswell
Principal Kelsey has been a huge part of my freshman year. I know him better by the name Coach Kelsey. He coached me on the junior varsity and varsity team this year and helped me so much! He helped me gain more skill on my dribbling, my shot, my defense, really everything but I am most thankful for him helping me with my confidence. He was so uplifting and positive. The best thing was knowing he believed in me and knowing he had confidence in me. Not only did he help me in basketball, he also is just so positive throughout school. Anytime I see him in the halls he smiles at me and we will stop and have a little conversation. He always says the nicest things to me. Principal Kelsey has helped me in so many ways and I am so grateful for him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.