To celebrate our homecoming game Friday Night, Bear Lake High has had their Homecoming week! Our theme is Race Through the Decades. Each class competed against each other by decorating different hallways in the school. The results are as follows
Freshmen won 3rd place
Juniors won 2nd place
And Seniors won 1st place!
Each day, the students dressed up in different clothes including clothing from their chosen decade, tiki Tuesday, twin Wednesday, and spirit Thursday. Overall, the juniors and seniors tied with the highest percentage of students that dressed up!
Students have also been hiding and seeking spirit sticks around the school. Sophomores won that competition by finding the most spirit sticks.
Earlier Friday, each class decorated floats for the parade, and it was unanimous that the floats this year were the best ever! The Juniors and Freshmen tied for first place followed by a tie between the Seniors and Sophomores. Nice job everyone!
If you’ve noticed, the windows of the businesses around town are painted! We want to thank the Bear Lake High Art Class for their talent and the businesses for allowing them to paint!
We also owe a big thank you to Mrs. Julia Roland for being the Grand Marshall in the Homecoming Parade this year!
And now, we would like to introduce our 2021 Homecoming Royalty. For the junior class, Lucas Hansen was crowned prince and Marlee Sellers was crowned princess.
Our 2012 Homecoming King is Seth Tobler and our 2012 Homecoming Queen is Gracee Rigby.
Congratulations Royalty, and congratulations to the entire student body and staff for making this a very memorable Race through the Decades!