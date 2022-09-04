bl

The senior class gathers in the middle of the gym to show off their class chant.

The Bear Lake Bears started off strong this year with their annual pep rally assembly on Wednesday, August 24. Overall, it was an hour full of yelling and lots of fun.

“This was a great way to begin the school year,” said Student Council Advisor Tammy Stephens. “Having it back inside helped create a closer bond among the students, and the cheers resounded through the gym. I love it when they want to compete just for the bragging rights!”

