The Bear Lake Bears started off strong this year with their annual pep rally assembly on Wednesday, August 24. Overall, it was an hour full of yelling and lots of fun.
“This was a great way to begin the school year,” said Student Council Advisor Tammy Stephens. “Having it back inside helped create a closer bond among the students, and the cheers resounded through the gym. I love it when they want to compete just for the bragging rights!”
Students were welcomed by the pep band as they were seated with their individual classes.
Competition was left and right as the students fought hard for the first-place trophy that deems the winner of the best class chant. The teachers were also involved in competitions as they introduced our new theme, “Be the captain of your own ship.”
The cheering was extra loud while everyone was hyping each other up for the new school year. Sixth man records could be at an all-time high this year with a population of 365 students. Then the cheerleaders led us in our favorite sixth man cheers and our school song.
This year the high school is hoping to get more community participation in singing and clapping along with the school song.
Finally, we ended the assembly with our all-time favorite “You Wish You Were a Bear” chant. As our community is growing both in and out of school we will be united and stay Bear Lake Strong!