hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom.

The public comment portion for this week's meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed by over 250 members of the LCSD community in support of rainbow flags.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.