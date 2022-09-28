Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom.
The public comment portion for this week's meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed by over 250 members of the LCSD community in support of rainbow flags.
At the meeting on Sept. 13, Andrea Sinfield displayed her kindergartener's rainbow drawings noting they had changed throughout the school year — a phenomenon she indicated was a direct result of pride flags being displayed in classrooms. At Tuesday’s meeting, Lee-Koven addressed these comments, saying the school board shouldn’t implement changes every time a parent comes to the board with complaints.
“Our hope is that you do not create policy because of one or two people,” she said. “Let's see this as an opportunity for educating those few in opposition to improve school safety.”
When Lee-Koven attended the first meeting, she left wanting to show the school board how she and other community members felt about the topic. The following Thursday, Lee-Koven said she started the petition, not knowing how many people would sign it.
Within 5 days, she got 258 people to sign the petition — 243 of those signatures belonging to students and parents in the school district as well as other Logan residents.
Lee-Koven said the reason for creating this petition was to show the school board there are a lot of people who care about safe spaces for queer students.
She displayed a rainbow graphic with the phrase “safe space for all” to the school board — the same sign, she said, that had been displayed in local classrooms.
“I hope the district is starting to realize that this one parent really is misinformed and is operating under a very different reality as it relates to what a pride flag and safe-space signage stands for,” Lee-Koven said. “It was not a pride flag she was angry about. It was a rainbow graphic that indicated a safe space.”
Andrea Norton, a parent of a queer student at Logan High School, said the symbols are small, yet effective way of showing students they are valued and accepted.
“The pride flag isn’t about trying to corrupt anyone or turn them to the dark side,” Norton said. “It sounds silly when I put it that way, but that's really the thought process that goes into banning the pride flag.”
Norton also said school board needs to be careful about the messages they send to students as mental health directly correlates to performance in and out of school.
“When schools do things like making a concerted effort to ban the pride flag, it sends a message that our school doesn't care about them and that they don't really matter,” Norton said. “When they see a pride flag, they feel included, accepted, valued and safe.”
After she spoke, many members of the public in the meeting room applauded. Superintendent Frank Schofield soon quieted the room by reminding attendees of the meeting's purpose — to have dialogue about a topic without harm. The topic is extremely personal to individuals, he said, because of the potential impact on respective families.
“That's true for people who are going to be sharing opposing perspectives tonight, and I know that because I've visited with a number of people about this,” Schofield said.
Sinfield also addressed the board the Tuesday's meeting, saying the movement toward LGBTQ acceptance has been co-opted by people pushing agendas.
“The transient nature of these movements can cause confusion for young children,” Sinfield said. “Elementary schools should focus on curriculum and not become advertising platforms for social movements or political ideologies.”
Sinfield said there were “red flags” associated with teachers getting involved in these issues, such as teachers keeping a student's preferred names and pronouns a secret from parents and administration, as well as fear tactics used on parents, such as “your child will die or be homeless unless they receive gender affirming care.”
She also questioned why a teacher without a safe space sign wouldn’t be considered “safe.”
“Do not get trapped into thinking the only way to create a safe space in schools is by advertising symbols involving social groups,” Sinfield said. “Safe spaces provide healthy positive interpersonal connections, not printed signs hanging on the door.”
Cyrus Byington, a sophomore at Logan High who prefers gender neutral pronouns, said seeing these symbols at school helped them feel safe and comfortable. Byington said a teacher at a previous school who had an LGBTQ affirming sign helped a lot with their self-esteem.
“He showed me that it is okay to be myself, and if anyone feels the need to say anything about me, it says more about them,” Byington said.
Connie Morgan, a former educator and member of the LCSD Board, said she worked at a high school that had one of the very first Gay-Straight Alliance clubs.
“Do you know what happened there?” Morgan asked at the meeting. “Nothing. None of the dreadful things that people thought might happen.”
She said what did happen was friendship.
“Unity, not isolation,” she said. “And not suicide.”
She suggested the board question what they are trying to solve.
"Why would we risk student lives for adult comfort?” she asked.
Another parent, Melissa LaMalfa, said she attended the meeting for the kids in LCSD.
“It is important for kids to feel like they’re welcome,” LaMalfa said. “Even if that’s from a stranger.”
LaMalfa said she is glad this is a current topic amongst the school board as she hopes the conversation will bring more support, signs of inclusion, LGBTQ books in libraries, and more money for GSA clubs.
“I'm hoping the board will create some kind of a committee with researchers, parents, kids and teachers to help them move forward with a policy instead of putting it all on themselves,” LaMalfa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.