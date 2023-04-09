w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On April 6, the 1st session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die.

The last major action before that was to deal with another veto from the governor on house bill 314, dealing with community standards and content in libraries. That veto was ultimately sustained by the narrowest of margins. I am sure the legislative conversation on that topic will continue next year.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.