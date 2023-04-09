...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
On April 6, the 1st session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die.
The last major action before that was to deal with another veto from the governor on house bill 314, dealing with community standards and content in libraries. That veto was ultimately sustained by the narrowest of margins. I am sure the legislative conversation on that topic will continue next year.
There was an enormous amount I learned this first year, and a multitude of great people I was able to work with. I want to talk about some of the wins from my perspective this legislative session.
HB292 is major property tax relief for the people of Idaho. This bill gets relief directly to homeowners. It will also be a step in a positive direction for school facility funding, which should provide relief to all property tax owners. It was great to be a part of this process, and see this bill even overcome a veto to become a stronger result in the end.
HB267 and HB24 were both bills that working together represent great things for Career Technical Education and preparing Idaho students for in-demand careers throughout the state. I’m enthusiastic to see the improved support and funding for rural CTE programs represented by these bills. I’m appreciative of seeing more educational focus on post-secondary options beyond a 4-year degree. The ability for Idaho students to better connect with apprenticeships, certifications, technical training, and other career ready education will be a real boon for the good people of Idaho.
HB153 was the bill that let me best experience much of the process of legislating. This is the bridge year physician bill. It will create a limited license to allow med school graduates who did not match to a residency in their first year to practice in Idaho, under a supervising physician, for up to a year. I was glad to work it through the process, find concerns in the original draft, and make improvements through ongoing collaboration and dialogue.
Those are a few of the good things that happened this legislative session.
I hope everyone had a blessed Easter celebration. It was marvelous for me to be home again. Now we enter the interim, where ongoing conversation and cooperation should help prepare for the 2024 session. I look forward to continuing to support and sustain the good people of district 35 in my role as your representative.
