New seniors enjoy an early breakfast, ready to start the year.

 Preston Hardcastle

Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast

Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.

