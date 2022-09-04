Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast
Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Turnout for this year’s breakfast was high, even for a very involved class. The vast majority of the new senior class showed up and had a great time together.
The event had two main speakers. The first was Tommy Bomsta, a junior in high school who was asked to talk because he is well known for his public speaking abilities. Tommy blew all expectations out of the water with an uplifting, motivational speech about ambition, direction, and setting goals. Following this, former BLHS teacher Mr. Logan Bingham spoke about dedication and perseverance when it comes to the class of 2023’s goals. He encouraged us to look to the future while learning from the past, and was insistent that we as a class should not settle for mediocrity. His speech was very well received by a class excited to hear from a former teacher at the high school.
After breakfast, the new seniors talked to each other, took pictures and discussed plans for the year and the future. The Class of 2023 Senior Sunrise was a resounding success, and should be looked at as exactly the right way to start a school year off.