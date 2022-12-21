t

Pictured here with some of the gifts and with bags awaiting pick up are (back) Brin Collins, Josh Walker, Preston Hardcastle, Tommy Bomsta, (front) Josh Crane, Lucy Long, Myia Keetch, Avery Kent, RaKae Rigby, Camiley Murdoch, and Porter Collins.

The Bear Lake High School student council just finished another successful Toys for Tots season, helping at least 85 children in the Valley to have presents beneath the Christmas tree. It seems that generosity is infectious in Bear Lake as many people sponsored children, donated time and money, and helped in so many ways.

The idea that today’s teens are always on their phones and are too selfish to take the time to help others is another conspiracy theory that our Bear Lake teens debunk time and time again. Without the help of so many at both the high school and the middle school, this program would founder and the parents of these children would feel much more stress about Christmas than they do today.


