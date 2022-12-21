...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches across the Wasatch Back.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1
AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Pictured here with some of the gifts and with bags awaiting pick up are (back) Brin Collins, Josh Walker, Preston Hardcastle, Tommy Bomsta, (front) Josh Crane, Lucy Long, Myia Keetch, Avery Kent, RaKae Rigby, Camiley Murdoch, and Porter Collins.
The Bear Lake High School student council just finished another successful Toys for Tots season, helping at least 85 children in the Valley to have presents beneath the Christmas tree. It seems that generosity is infectious in Bear Lake as many people sponsored children, donated time and money, and helped in so many ways.
The idea that today’s teens are always on their phones and are too selfish to take the time to help others is another conspiracy theory that our Bear Lake teens debunk time and time again. Without the help of so many at both the high school and the middle school, this program would founder and the parents of these children would feel much more stress about Christmas than they do today.
Friday, Dec. 16, found eleven BLHS teens spending a good portion of their day sorting and packing up the mounds of gifts that were donated, shopping for a few items that were still unfilled, and taking sacks out to waiting parents who will take them home, wrap them, and happily wait for their children to open gifts on the 25th.
The high school is not yet done giving back, either. This last week before the Christmas break, students spent their time working hard in their classes and then took the last hour of each day to spring fun surprises on their fellow classmates. Each Mentor Class accepted the challenge to surprise another class with something fun: from decorating Christmas ornaments with the Life Skills students to hosting a hot chocolate bar for another class, each day held new surprises.
Thursday will find the high school students trekking to the three elementary schools to host parties for their classes. This gives the teachers a little break and allows the younger students to see that older students care about them.
The saying that it takes an entire village to raise a child is true, and Bear Lake is that positive village.
