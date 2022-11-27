Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake High School held a Veteran’s Day assembly on Wednesday, November 16. The assembly was held to honor our veterans in the community and in students' families for the service they have done for our country.

Veterans in the community were invited to come watch the program. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars brought in the flags and the school choir sang our national anthem.


