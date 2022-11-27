Bear Lake High School held a Veteran’s Day assembly on Wednesday, November 16. The assembly was held to honor our veterans in the community and in students' families for the service they have done for our country.
Veterans in the community were invited to come watch the program. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars brought in the flags and the school choir sang our national anthem.
BLHS students were asked to submit artwork in honor of Veteran’s Day. The winners of the art contest were KaileAne Argyle, Chris Pratt, and Aundi Yorgason. Thank you to all of the students who submitted artwork.
After the artwork was announced, the school band played a wonderful piece called “Americans We.” The piece was a great showcase of American pride and honor for our country.
The highlight of the assembly was our amazing guest speaker, Garth Glenn. He served in Vietnam from 1970-1971 in the 101st Airborne Division and earned the Bronze Star, which is the fourth-highest military decoration for valor. He told wonderful stories from his life before and after his service.
The assembly came to a close with Ethan Declark and Tommy Bomsta playing “Taps” on their trumpets. “Taps” is a very emotional piece—even people who have not been in the military can recognize the tune. In 2012, Congress recognized “Taps” as the “National Song of Remembrance.” It was a good way to end our remembrance of Veterans Day.
Many students, teachers, and family members thought the assembly was done very well. Kayla Murdoch said, “I thought the assembly was a really great way to honor our veterans.”
For other people the assembly shed some light on how important our veterans are to the safety of our country. Lucy Long said, “The assembly made me realize how much I appreciate my veterans.”
Thank you to all that have served and are currently serving in the US military. You are what keeps our country safe, and on behalf of all the students and staff at Bear Lake High School, we will always remember and honor you for your service.
