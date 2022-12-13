At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City School Board adopted a new policy on signage in schools that will require teachers to get permission on what they hang in their classrooms.
The new rule changes current district policy on standards for media use, as the board agreed signage and pride flags are forms of media.
Under the section “Expectation for Appropriate Materials” the updated policy will include a statement explaining that displaying materials endorsing religious, denominational, sectarian, agnostic and atheistic beliefs or viewpoints is not allowed in the classroom.
The “Classroom Displays” section appears this way: “Materials displayed in and around a classroom are generally considered Instructional Materials and comply with this policy.”
Educators who use their instructional time or space to convey a political, religious or personal message after having been directed not to are subject to disciplinary action, the new policy states. Though, educators are still allowed to have these displays in personal areas.
“This policy does not require a principal to remove photos, decorations, or other personal items from a teacher's desk or surrounding areas as long as the items do not disrupt the learning process,” the new policy states.
At Tuesday's meeting, after a second reading was held for the new policy, Williams suggested the board advance the policy to a second reading.
“The harm of taking those symbols of inclusion away outweighs any possible good,” Board President Larry Williams said, “especially at the secondary level.”
He also mentioned the overwhelming amount of people who have expressed to him through email the impact made by signs of inclusion.
“I'm not at a point that I'm willing to say this is OK,” he said.
Board member Gregg Miller expressed his concern with the policy, asking if it would mean pride flags would be completely banned from the walls of classrooms.
In response, Superintendent Frank Schofield mentioned each sign a teacher desires for their classroom will be looked at individually. Principals and teachers will work together to establish the need of the sign, where it is placed and whether it is appropriate, Schofield said.
“It is very hard to write policy that addresses nuance,” he said.
Board Member Frank Stewart agreed, saying the decision should be something that falls on the teachers, but there should be facilitators who can help identify if certain symbols and signs are appropriate.
“Our teachers shouldn’t be expected to be psychologists or counselors,” Stewart said.
Williams chimed in again, mentioning that pride flags are important as they can help students identify which teachers they are safe to talk with.
“Without the flag, students might not feel safe,” Williams said.
Elise Carter, a queer student at Logan High, agreed with Williams.
“School is not automatically a safe space for us,” Carter said. “We cannot trust our teachers without knowing their view on this.”
Speaking to her experience with bullying in high school, Board Member Kristie Cooley said she did not have to look for a sign on a wall to know if a teacher was a safe haven.
She indicated the issue doesn’t only affect LGBTQ students, and what’s right for one child may not be right for another.
“We can't move forward protecting one group and harming another,” Cooley said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the community shared their thoughts on the new policy.
Logan High student Erin Johnson said learning to respect others and think well of others starts at a young age.
“By showing respect and support, even if you don’t necessarily agree, you can really change their future,” she said. “Wouldn’t you rather be respected and feel supported about something you can’t really change versus constantly being opposed?”
She also mentioned the argument that pride flags turn students gay is not true.
“I'm straight and the pride flags around have not made me gay,” Johnson said. “I'm still straight.”
The office receptionist for the district, Taylor Atwood, said she firmly believes the display of pride flags is not an appropriate or sufficient way to accomplish the goal of making all students feel safe at school.
“If our schools are relying on a pride flag being displayed to make sure that every student feels welcome, we’re doing it wrong,” Atwood said.
She said that while the pride flag is a symbol meant to help one group of struggling students, it does the opposite for others.
“It makes another group of struggling students feel uncomfortable, attacked and unsafe,” Atwood said. “We need to address the needs and safety of all students.”
Katie Semadeni, another Logan High student agreed with this, mentioning she feels schools should remain completely neutral.
“It is not fair to show more favor to one group over another in any aspect, whether that be religion, race, ethnicities or sexual orientation,” she said. “It is not fair or equal.”
Community member Frank Ascione urged the board to not adopt the policy, saying the issue at hand is not a political or religious one, but is about the mental health of young, vulnerable people.
“I have yet to hear the school board here refer to empirical research that supports the presumed deleterious effects of safe space signage on teachers, classroom doors, or any research that the school board has done itself to support the claims of the lone parent spearheading the development of this policy,” Ascione said.
President of the Logan Pride Foundation Yvonne Marcyes brought up an incident that happened last year at Ridgeline High School where a student was filmed cutting down a pride flag.
“The school officials were outraged,” she said. “What are you doing now? You’re tearing down a pride flag.”
She mentioned the concept of neutrality has been brought up a lot at meetings surrounding this policy, but nothing about helping or supporting either side.
“I would love to not have the flag be an issue, but it is and this whole three months has been about a flag,” Marcyes said. “It's homophobic.”
After much discussion, the board approved the new policy in a vote three to two. The board voted to not implement the policy until the last day of the 2023 legislative session in case it affects the policy.
Clay Essig, vice president of the Logan Pride Foundation, told The Herald Journal in November the new policy will cause a lot of harm.
“When the school board continually reduces the means for students to find LGBTQ supportive teachers, how are kids supposed to find them?” Essig said. “It’s completely ridiculous.”
He said the policy sends a message to LGBTQ students that they are not worthy of protection.
“This is just trying to erase LGBTQ people and students and gives them extremely limited access to the resources they desperately need,” he said.
The move toward the policy change began in September when Andrea Sinfield, the parent of a Logan City School District student, made a presentation to the board indicating her child was affected by pride signage subconsciously.
On Nov. 29, the board held a special meeting to discuss creating a policy. Although the board drafted an inclusion statement on Nov. 7 that advised educators at elementary schools to not have pride flags on display, some board members felt a statement was not enough to avoid confusion and frustration among teachers and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.