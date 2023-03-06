w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

More and more bills are making their way to the floor in this past week of legislation. Floor sessions are starting to run longer, and some of the discussions are getting more intense. I am grateful that we start each floor session with a prayer and inspirational thought.

Amongst the rising tide of bills appearing on the floor, I will share a few that caught my interest this week. HB264 proposes to codify best practices in Idaho for gestational carrier contracts, more commonly referred to as surrogacy. There are currently no statutes covering this practice. The bill should improve and protect this wonderful alternative method for families to grow in Idaho.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.