...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend
in advance of a low pressure system and associated cold
front passing through the area. This will bring the potential
for multiple rounds of heavy rain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
As the seasons here in Bear Lake begin to change and my children head back to school I want to say how grateful I am that we live in a country which has made children’s education a priority. Our public education system allows an equal opportunity for any child no matter their intelligence level or the income of their parents. Education is the foundation of many things we do in life. It gives every child the basic skills they need to live and function in our world and it helps to create responsible citizens. I am also thankful that we live in a country where people get to choose whether they want to participate in public education or use one of the alternate options available.
I am grateful for teachers and staff in our community who take their jobs seriously and put in the time and effort to teach our students important subjects and life skills. So many of them go above and beyond their basic job description to meet the needs of all the different students who are in their class. I am thankful for the schools in our community where I can have an impact and where I am welcome to know what is going on in the classroom. I also appreciate administrators and staff who try to listen to, understand, and help with concerns I have or when my children have issues. I am thankful that in our school district, our children are taught about our country, its founding, and its values. I am grateful that at school my children not only learn facts and ideas, but also how to interact with others who are different than they are and who have different ideas. My children are learning to discuss these differing ideas with respect and also learning that you can disagree civilly about ideas you feel strongly about.
I know that public schools are far from perfect and I am always up for a discussion about how to improve what we have. But in a world where there is so much negative news about schools and problems with teachers and curriculum, I am grateful for the good we have in the Bear Lake Valley.
