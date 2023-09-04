Support Local Journalism

GRATEFUL FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

As the seasons here in Bear Lake begin to change and my children head back to school I want to say how grateful I am that we live in a country which has made children’s education a priority. Our public education system allows an equal opportunity for any child no matter their intelligence level or the income of their parents. Education is the foundation of many things we do in life. It gives every child the basic skills they need to live and function in our world and it helps to create responsible citizens. I am also thankful that we live in a country where people get to choose whether they want to participate in public education or use one of the alternate options available.


