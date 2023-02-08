Logan High School’s search for a new head football coach has ended.
Coach Carson Mund was introduced Wednesday afternoon in front of local media members, school administrators and the school’s football team.
According to a press release from Logan City School District, he previously worked as an assistant coach at Weber and Box Elder High Schools, and as the head coach for West Jordan High School. He attended Box Elder High School and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in human movement science.
“The expectations are very high,” he told his players. “I think you guys have the same expectations I do.”
He addressed aspects of the culture he is trying to promote within the team through the acronym LOGAN: Leadership, ownership, grit, attitude and no blaming, complaining or defending mistakes. He told players they were welcome to reach out to him with questions or concerns.
“I’m available anytime to you guys,” he said. “I love you guys already. I appreciate the work you’ve done. I appreciate your past coaches. Logan High wouldn’t be the tradition it is without the previous coaches.”
LHS has been looking for a new head football coach since they fired Bart Bowen in November. The district never gave a reason for his dismissal.
Talking to The Herald Journal, Mund said his goals for this season is to “be successful.”
“What that entails, we don’t know yet,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s region championship and then moving on progressively, at some point winning a state title and get Logan high back on the map.”
For now, he’s working on getting players into weight training, which is slated to start after President’s Day.
“Right now we’re just going to try to implement our culture and scheme so we can be successful when August 11 comes.”
Addressing his players, he was sure to tell them that they’re his priority.
“I’m here for you,” he said. “That’s the number one thing. I do this because I love you guys, and I know you guys didn’t choose me, but I chose you guys.”
