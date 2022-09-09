hjnstock-Your News Now

Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned.

According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

