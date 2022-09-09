Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned.
According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Luke Maughan, a father of a Providence Elementary School student, said his child had to be sent home Thursday due to the heat.
“There have been kids complaining of lightheadedness, nausea, extreme headaches,” Maughan said. “Parents who have volunteered in the classes without AC say that it’s obvious the kids are struggling and that the kids are fatigued.”
According to Cache County School District Public Information Officer Tim Smith, the district wasn’t aware of any serious health problems due to the heat.
Though Smith acknowledged the discomfort caused by the schools’ toasty classrooms on hot days, he said other factors ultimately swayed the district to operate as normal.
“We have a lot of parents in our community who rely on us running school on a regular schedule,” Smith said, explaining the district determined maintaining a regular schedule for the children was the best option.
A letter sent from the district to parents on Sep. 5 recognized that many guardians rely on a normal school schedule. It mentioned principles’ efforts to “utilize air conditioned spaces such as libraries, computer labs, auditoriums, etc.”
Ultimately, the letter let guardians decide whether to send their children to school on days with the hottest forecasts.
“We support families who choose to keep their children home or to pick them up earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid afternoon heat,” the letter said.
According to a KUER article on Sept. 6, Box Elder School District and Weber School District both adjusted their schedules in preparation for high temperatures. On those days, school was cut to four hours.
Speaking to The Herald Journal, Maughan said JBS offered to work with another company to temporarily provide 14 portable cooling devices to some CCSD schools.
Smith said the district never declined the offer, and JBS asked two of the schools if they would use donated units. A principal contacted the district’s facilities director, who determined it would depend on how much electricity the units would use.
“The principle relayed that back to the individual,” Smith said, “and never heard back from them on that issue.”
JBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Smith said the principle also heard from a family who offered to donate a unit for their child’s classroom.
“He said, ‘I’d be happy to accept that,’” Smith said. “Nothing was really followed up on that he was aware of.”
Smith said such donations can be accepted within reason, but the electrical infrastructure of some CCSD schools complicates the process of adding air-conditioning.
“It’s just not a matter of throwing units in classrooms,” Smith said. “A lot of our electrical infrastructure was built at the same time the school was built and it isn’t up to a standard to support air-conditioning.”
According to Smith, the last estimated cost to install AC into the 15 CCSD schools currently lacking the amenity was $35 million.
Looking towards the future, the district is considering two options. The first is to propose a bond for public vote — the bond would contribute more money to the district. A similar bond had been proposed for November’s election, but the district ultimately decided to withdraw it from what was deemed a crowded and competitive ballot. The second option is to start the school year later.
Still, Smith said, even starting after Labor Day would not have prevented last week’s heat from raising classroom temperatures to uncomfortable levels.