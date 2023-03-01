120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 27, 1903
DEATHS IN MONTPELIER
The recording of three deaths in this city in one week, is a most unusual thing for the EXAMINER, but it is our sad duty to chronicle that number for the past few days.
Mary Bowman: Yesterday morning Miss Mary Bowman succumbed to an attack of pneumonia after an illness of several days.
The deceased was about 20 years of age and had a large circle of acquaintances. She leaves a mother and brother to mourn her demise. The funeral will be held today, Saturday, from the L.D.S. meeting house.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
March 1, 1923
NEW SCHOOL BUILDING AT COKEVILLE DEDICATED
Last Friday evening about four hundred people assembled at the new high school to celebrate the opening of the building. The program consisted of two choruses and community singing, addresses by Rev. M. M. Stocker and Mr. Horn, of the State School Inspection Department.
After the program there was dancing and in addition, refreshments for all the guests, donated and served by the ladies of the community.
Cokeville is to be congratulated on this $90,000 modern high school building. It contains adequate class room space for an up to date school, laboratories for chemistry and domestic science, a large heated swimming pool and an auditorium large enough for any community affair.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 4, 1948
PRELIMINARY SKETCHES RECEIVED FOR PROPOSED HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM
Preliminary sketches for the proposed Montpelier high school gymnasium were received Saturday by the Board of Education of Montpelier Independent school district I-A from the architectural firm of Paradice and Hunter of Pocatello, associated with Joe Novachek of Montpelier. The sketches portray the needs of the school, the community, and the area served by the Montpelier high school, which has been without gymnasium facilities since the condemnation of the old Montpelier pavilion as unsafe in the summer of 1944.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 1, 1973
EARLY SETTLER DIES IN GENEVA
Funeral services for Fred William Boehme, 87, of Geneva were conducted by Bishop Milton Teuscher In the Geneva Ward chapel on Tuesday. Mr. Boehme died February 23 at his home. He was born October 27, 1885 in Dresden, Germany, the son of Frederick W and Bertha Liebscher Boehme.
He and Etta May Tueller were married April 5, 1917 in the Salt Lake temple. Mr. Boehme was an early settler in the Thomas Fork Valley, and a member of the Geneva school board. He was an LDS Church member.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 4, 1998
COKEVILLE SCHOOL CLOSED ITS DOORS
The doors were locked at Cokeville High School Friday after the last class was over. Students spent the day helping teachers and administrators move items from the school building.
Classes will resume on Monday, but not as usual. Until the end of the school year, and probably beyond, students at Cokeville High School will be meeting in a variety of classrooms.
There will be six classrooms set up in three new modular units. Two classes will meet in the gym. Music classes will be held in the auditorium. Also using the auditorium will be Special Resources, the administrative offices, the librarian, counselor, principal and art.
