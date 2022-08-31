125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
September 1, 1897
FINE SHEEP
Some people have wondered why Charlie Brown, of Liberty, could make money, when they with equal facilities failed. The reason is plain to all who visited the freight office at this point Friday. There, standing in a crate specially made for him, was a Cottswold buck, whose weight was 400 pounds. The freight on this magnificent animal amounted to $33, but Mr. Brown expects to make a big amount out of the investment although the animal has cost him over $100. On the same day he sold a thoroughbred Cottswald buck to Jas. G. Crane, the big sheep owner. This animal Mr. Brown has owned for two years, and in that time has sold $585 worth of buck lambs of his sire, and has all of the ewe lambs left. This is what we call money making, and any one of our farmers could follow by handling only thoroughbreds.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 31, 1922
DINGLE LADY TAKEN BY DEATH
Mrs. James Sparks of Dingle, who underwent an operation in this city for appendicitis last Thursday, August 24th, died Tuesday evening at 9:30.
Mrs. Sparks was 52 years of age and was born in Paris. When a small child she moved with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Samson Nate to Dingle, where she has since resided.
She was the wife of James Sparks who died July 10 last; to which union ten children were born, eight of whom are now living. They are Mrs. Arthur T. Pendry of Paris, J. Henry Sparks of Preston, Idaho Cottrell Sparks of Soda Springs, Mitchel Sparks, Sybil Sparks, Don C. Sparks, Cloteal Sparks and Lyman Sparks of Dingle.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 28, 1947
FACULTIES COMPLETE AND BUILDINGS READY FOR SCHOOL OPENING
The faculties for all buildings are now complete and everything is in readiness for the opening of school In Montpelier on Monday morning, September 8. Truman Rigby has been employed as principal of the Washington building. Mr. Rigby has had many years of teaching experience and has held various administrative positions in rural schools. Associated with him in the Washington building will be Mrs. Geneva Weaver, first grade; Mrs. Marie Bridges, second grade; Mrs. Harriett Scott, third grade; Mrs. Marjorie L. Johnson, Mrs. Lois Hulme and Mr. Rigby, departmental fourth, fifth and sixth.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 31, 1972
BUILD PARKING AREAS
An off street parking area north of the Bear Lake County Courthouse in Paris was completed by the county road crew under the direction of the foreman, Montain Kunz. The area of about 75 by 144 feet first received an eight-inch layer of crushed gravel and a coating of one-half inch slag chips and an emulsion binder.
Also an entry road on the east Side of the Courthouse was given a surfacing. Part of the parking area was formerly occupied by the old Bear Lake County Abstract building owned by the late Smith Hoge and John Hoge.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
September 3, 1997
LIVE THE LIVES OF BEAR LAKE’S FIRST WHITE MEN, IF ONLY FOR A WEEKEND
Those who want to really escape from the confusion of the 90s can join in the fun at the ninth annual Mountain Man Rendezvous held at Utah’s Bear Lake State Park Rendezvous Beach on the south end of Bear Lake. The rendezvous will begin Sept. 11 when people will arrive to set up camp, much as the mountain men did in 1827 and1828.
Events will actually begin Sept. 12 with black powder pistol and rifle shooting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch at noon. The day continues with a canoe race from 4-6 p.m., dinner, and live entertainment at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
“The canoe race is a lot of fun,” said park ranger Chris Haller. “Basically, anything goes. There really aren’t any rules, which makes it even more fun. We’ll have teams dunking other teams, pushing their canoes out of the way, and last year we even had spectators on the beach jump in the water and try to tip over several opponents’ canoes. It was great.”