120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 6, 1903
ANOTHER WELCOME IMPROVEMENT
Sunday night, for the first time in its history, Montpelier’s principal street was lighted with electric arc lights. The light was strong and made the street as bright as day, for the number used. During the week more street lamps were put up and the town is beginning to assume a metropolitan appearance.
Just one thing remains to complete our happiness as a city and that is an up to date water system. It must come soon and it ought to come this year.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
March 8, 1923
ANNUAL OLD FOLKS PARTY YESTERDAY
From point of attendance and enjoyment, the Old Folks Party given yesterday in the Montpelier Pavilion, was one of the most successful events of its kind ever held in Montpelier.
The Old Folks were conveyed, to the Pavilion during the early afternoon and the afternoon’s program was opened by the crowd singing “America” and prayer, which was offered by President H. H. Hoff. President Ed C. Rich then gave an interesting sketch of the growth and development of the valley, from the time of the first settlers, up to the present, with its modern inventions and discoveries, including radio.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 11, 1948
M.H.S. BEARS ESTABLISH GOOD SEASON RECORD
Coach Kenneth Barrett’s Montpelier basketball squad, although eliminated in the third game of the district tournament at Pocatello last Thursday, established the best season in recent years. They won 12 out of 20 pre-tournament games, and missed by only a few points in winning others.
Doyle Portela playing in 23 games made 194 points during the season for the leading Bear scorer. Other players who scored high were Ray Larsen, 21 games, 169; Harold Larsen, 23 games, 152; Lynn Nate, 23 games, 114; and Karl Wuthrich,19 games, 102.
Other members of the squad were Bill Jewell, Glenn Barnson, Bob Liljenquist, Todd Bunn and Russell Hansen.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 8, 1973
BUSES LEAVE WITH STUDENTS FOR BOISE
Coach Glay Homer’s heroic Bears, who had to play five games and beat Aberdeen for the second time in a third meeting Saturday evening, for the championship of the Class A-2 basketball tournament at Highland gymnasium at Pocatello, will meet Grangeville, at 7:30 in the third game of the opening session this evening (Thursday) in the Capitol High School gym at Boise...
Bear Lake games will be carried over Radio KVSI. Coaches Homer and Jon Hyde and squad of eight seniors and four juniors, Earl Burdick, Dan Keetch, Neil Larsen, Rocky Michaelson, Kim Nate, Kenneth Parks, Wayne Penrose, Curtis Stucki, seniors; Doug Wilcox, Rick Hendrick, Don Sleight, Mark Budge, juniors, left for Boise early Wednesday morning for a workout that evening in the Capitol gym.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 11, 1998
COUNCIL HEARS PROPOSED BUILDING CHANGES
Mayor George Lane and councilman Russ Waite exchanged words when Waite told the mayor and council that too much was being planned for Montpelier City Hall without the proper input of the council.
Waite said that the council had purchased property at another location and that renovations at the present city hall seemed to be in contradiction of that decision. He wanted the council to vote on any proposal before any definite plan is put into place.
