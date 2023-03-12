w

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Legislative Day 60 has come and gone. This week gave me several reminders of how much life can turn on a dime from one moment to the next. I experienced moments of great elation after serious debates, and hard-earned votes on the floor of the House. I found out not long after about dear family friends facing intense health crises in their lives. It was a sobering moment to recognize how important family, faith, and community is. I know many of the good people of district 35 face challenges each day with dignity and courage. I am proud to represent you all.

It was moving to attend the ceremony on Thursday where former Governor Phil Batt was laid in state at the Capitol, and to hear from four former governors of Idaho about his life, service to the people of Idaho, and contributions to our state’s success.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.