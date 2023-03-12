Legislative Day 60 has come and gone. This week gave me several reminders of how much life can turn on a dime from one moment to the next. I experienced moments of great elation after serious debates, and hard-earned votes on the floor of the House. I found out not long after about dear family friends facing intense health crises in their lives. It was a sobering moment to recognize how important family, faith, and community is. I know many of the good people of district 35 face challenges each day with dignity and courage. I am proud to represent you all.
It was moving to attend the ceremony on Thursday where former Governor Phil Batt was laid in state at the Capitol, and to hear from four former governors of Idaho about his life, service to the people of Idaho, and contributions to our state’s success.
Several excellent bills passed out of the house this week. I believe next week, we will begin hearing more bills from the Senate side, and continue to make progress on the passage of budgets. Here are some of the bills of which I’d like to make you aware.
As I mentioned last week, HB267 is a bill developed with input from the State Superintendent of Education Debbie Critchfield, and multiple stakeholders around the state. This bill will expand the capacity, funding, and focus on Career Technical Education programs throughout the state, with priority given to programs in our rural and remote school districts. Additional priority will be given to those programs who partner with local businesses. I was elated to sponsor this bill and carry it on the floor. A special thanks to my co-sponsor, representative Judy Boyle. She brought important input to the floor debate. It passed out of the house with generous support and should head to the Senate next week.
HB215 and HB270 – Both these bills seek to protect rural and independent pharmacies from predatory business practices by pharmacy benefit management companies. I expect to see them both on the floor of the house next week.
I will share a few that caught my interest this week. HB264 proposes to codify best practices in Idaho for gestational carrier contracts, more commonly referred to as surrogacy. There are currently no statutes covering this practice. The bill should improve and protect this wonderful alternative method for families to grow in Idaho.
There have been months of conversations, consideration, and drafting, and this week house bill 292 was introduced in the Revenue & Taxation committee. This bill appears poised to give all property taxpayers some measurable relief, as well as potentially improving school districts abilities to fund facilities in the future. Please reach out to me if you have comments or questions on this bill, as I imagine we will debate it on the floor very soon.
Senate Bill 1112, regarding the preservation and protection of Bear Lake’s multiple uses, did pass the Senate floor this week. Representative Andrus and I will present it to the house Resources & Conservation committee this coming Wednesday. I look forward to that.
Senate Bill 1127 also passed out of the Senate Committee this week, and we are one step closer to having an officially recognized state dinosaur. Kudos to the students who presented testimony, both written and in person. What a great way for young students to see the government process at work.
