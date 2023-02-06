When Randy Martin, an associate professor at Utah State University who specializes in air quality, saw the school’s cross-country team running outdoors Friday afternoon, he became concerned.
As he collected data from filters in the valley, he found that each cubic meter of air had roughly 70 micrograms with a diameter greater than 2.5 microns.
He said the measurement was “twice the standard” and would lead to definite impacts on individuals’ health.
“I think it’s ignorance and the fact that they might not feel the effects right away,” he said.
Though USU follows air quality guidelines recommended by the Mountain West Conference, the instructions are only based off of Air Quality Index and not PM2.5.
Over the weekend, the valley’s PM2.5, continued to grow to alarming levels of above 110 u/g, meaning individuals outside likely breathed in plenty of harmful, particulate micrograms.
“If you were to blow your nose, it would be gray,” Martin said. “The filters we collected were gray.”
The United States Environmental Protection Agency’s website, gives a simple explanation of the risk that comes with high concentrations of particulate matter.
“Particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems,” the webpage says. “Of these, particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, also known as fine particles or PM2.5, pose the greatest risk to health.”
Martin explained the valley’s inversion led to the valley’s highest PM2.5 levels “in over a decade.”
“The reason why is it was a very tight inversion,” he said. “Air could not mix out at all, so our PM2.5 just kept going through the roof.”
This made outside activity within the valley dangerous. Martin said only those who exceeded the elevation of Logan Canyon’s third dam were likely able to clear the haze.
“Cache Valley has grown so much in the last decade, and so even though our cars are cleaner, there’s more of them and we’re driving more on the roads,” he said. “We don’t have any big industrial sources here in Cache Valley we can point to, so it’s our cars, it’s our small industry, and when we get a very restrictive situation like the inversion we had, we can expect the concentrations to exceed the standards by quite a bit.”
Given the recent cold weather, Martin said the air quality conditions did not surprise him.
“I’ve kind of been waiting on a bad winter,” he explained. “I really appreciate all the water we have in the mountains with this snow, but from an air quality standpoint, this has proven tough.”
USU athletes running outside wasn’t the only concerning sight Martin took note of over the weekend.
“I saw people idling their vehicle,” he said.
He explained that as the issue will likely grow with the valley’s population, residents can help the situation by following the recommendations people in his field have been “reaching for two decades.”
“Protect your health, but then also if you don’t have to drive, don’t drive, and when the air gets bad don’t burn your woodstove,” he said. “These are the things that’s going to minimize the pollution that we have during these events.”
He added that while masks can be helpful with a high PM2.5, they have to be the right masks and properly fitted. N95 masks, he said, are meant to be effective at removing 95% of particulate matter, but only if they are used correctly.
“You actually have to go in and get a seal test done,” he said. “If it doesn’t seal, you’re breathing through the edges and that doesn’t do you any good.”
Another way he said one can “get a sense” that an N95 is properly sealed is by paying attention to how it feels to breathe.
“It’s tougher to breath through a properly sealed mask,” he explained. “You’re pulling air through that filter.”
Looking to the rest of the season, Martin said he doesn’t think levels will grow as harmful as they were over the weekend, but he wouldn’t be surprised.
“The take home message is you always have to be aware. We haven’t really solved the problem, but we’re more aware of what creates the problem,” he said. “We need to be more aware of what we can do to minimize the problem.”
