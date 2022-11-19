During the Bear Lake School Board meeting on November 15, under the agenda heading “What’s Right,” board members were shown a short video clip by principal Laurel Jensen. The video highlighted third- and fourth-grade students enthusiastically singing songs to veterans who were seated in the front row at the annual Veteran’s Day program at A. J. Winters Elementary School in Montpelier.
Principal Jensen explained that Idaho state law requires third-grade students to learn about the origin of the United States government in their social studies class.
“Students have been performing this same program for about forty years,” she said. “In many cases, their parents, and sometimes grandparents, learned the same songs.”
One of those songs is the Preamble to the Constitution. Mrs. Jensen said that words, when combined with music, remain in our memory. When the students are tested on the Preamble in eighth grade, they remember the words by reviewing the song in their minds.
On another “What’s Right” topic, board member Debbie Keetch gave a shoutout to the Bear Lake High School football team as they hoped to acquire their first-ever state championship title. “They have worked so hard for this,” Mrs. Keetch said. “The seniors and many other team members worked out at the gym all summer.”
Superintendent Gary Brogan added, “They’re not only great athletes. They’re great students.” Prior to the championship match, the team would be accepting academic honors, for having the highest grade-point average statewide in the division.
Also, in the “What’s Right” category, Dr. Brogan showed board members a picture drawn by Georgetown Elementary kindergarten student, Kyler Briggs. He had the honor of having his drawing selected to be on a calendar which was published and distributed at the recent Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) training meeting in Coeur d’Alene.
School board chairman Paul Alleman and board member Debbie Keetch also attended the ISBA training meeting and reported on their experience.
“I really enjoyed it. The classes were very informative,” Mrs. Keetch said. One of the classes she attended was on the responsibility of board members to follow the Idaho Open Meeting Law.
Mr. Alleman shared learnings from a class on strategic planning. He said that the school board members should work cooperatively with the superintendent, principals, teachers, and staff by asking the question, “What can the board do to help you succeed?”
Bear Lake Middle School Principal Janet Lindsay presented data from the sixth- through eleventh-grade math test taken in September. She emphasized the importance of the test because it indicates each student’s comprehension level following the typical “summer slope,” and helps the teacher set goals. “We’re starting to see a steady increase in scores now that COVID is behind us,” she said.
In other business, the board approved a bonus for school employees which will come from both state and local fiscal recovery fund allocations and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
A change to the 2022-2023 calendar allowing the day before Christmas vacation to be a short day was approved.
The bid for new bleachers at Paris Elementary School was approved with a modification to the cost of removal of the current bleachers.
The emergency closure of schools due to the power outage on Nov. 9 was approved.
The board approved Bridget Shirley as a student teacher at A. J. Winters Elementary.
The second and final reading of the following two policies was approved: policy #2520 Curricular Materials, and policy #2540, Selection, Adoption, and Removal of Curricular Materials.
