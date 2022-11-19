academic

Coach Robert Pelto and players accept the state academic championship, for highest team GPA in Idaho division 2A.

 Charlie Wagner

During the Bear Lake School Board meeting on November 15, under the agenda heading “What’s Right,” board members were shown a short video clip by principal Laurel Jensen. The video highlighted third- and fourth-grade students enthusiastically singing songs to veterans who were seated in the front row at the annual Veteran’s Day program at A. J. Winters Elementary School in Montpelier.

Principal Jensen explained that Idaho state law requires third-grade students to learn about the origin of the United States government in their social studies class.


