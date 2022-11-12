Support Local Journalism

A minor earthquake centered in southern Box Elder County awoke some northern Utah residents from their Saturday morning slumber, but wasn't strong enough to do any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.6-magnitude quake happened at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The epicenter was pegged at a spot 4.5 miles southwest of Corinne, along the southernmost portion of Iowa String Road (6800 West).


