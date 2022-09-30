Keith Barany, comedy producer and standup in his own right, knows he only has one chance to make a big impression with the first of three “Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.”
“The first show has got to be a crazy powerhouse,” he said. “The way people will stand in the doorway of a professor’s office, afraid to go in, but really want to talk to them — that’s how people approach their first show when they’re uncertain. But once they see this show, then they’re gonna want to come back.”
The show, coming on Monday, features Barany himself as the host-slash-warmup act, alongside headliners Tim Walkoe and Rocky LaPorte. Walkoe’s rapid delivery, Barany said, “creates a breathlessness” in the audience.
“That is why Tim Walkoe is on our first show, because he makes people breathless with laughter,” he said.
LaPorte is more of a blue-collar, “dial-it-in powerhouse of an act.”
“He just delivers hard, man, just hard,” Barany said.
The following shows, coming next spring, feature Brandon Vestal and Frances Dilorinzo on Valentine’s Day, and Don Friesen and B.T. in April.
“I think it’s going to be very approachable, I think it’s going to be really fun,” said Wendi Hassan, the executive director of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts. “We are so excited to experiment in this genre.”
Hassan said the shows will be a bit of a much-needed salve in stressful times.
“I just think we need to come together and laugh, because there is enough that’s oppressive in our day-to-day right now,” she said. “To get together and just be together and just have some joy — I think that’s exactly what I need, and I don’t think I’m alone.”
Despite the performers’ experience and wide success, Barany said, the show was programmed “with the community in mind.”
“Which is to say: PG,” he said, and fairly family friendly — though Barany stressed these shows were still adult-oriented.
“It’s not a kids comedy show, these are very seasoned comedians that play charity fundraisers, country clubs, churches, synagogues — but some of them also play comedy clubs,” he said.
Barany, who moved to the valley last year, is a rather seasoned comedian himself, having performed for over three decades across the country. It’s this experience, he said, that gives him an upper hand in tailoring these shows to Cache Valley’s sensibilities.
One of the dominant ideas behind Barany’s approach to producing the shows is recognizing the nuanced differences between audience expectations from location to location and venue to venue. What an audience might expect from a $15 show in a bar might be wildly different from a $35 theater performance. A show in New York City is almost certainly going to have to be very different from one in Utah. With experience both on stage and behind the scenes, Barany said he has an acute awareness of those audiences’ needs and expectations, and Logan is no different.
In addition to accounting for the venue, location, audience demographics, price and more, Barany said he also had to account for the uniqueness of the shows in the context of Cache Valley’s entertainment landscape. This isn’t a show locals have been coming to for years, and it’s also not a one-night engagement. With this first night, he’s not just selling one show, but three.
While previous CacheARTS comedy shows have featured bigger names, Hassan said, these nights will test the community’s broader interest in the genre.
“We’ve done comedy shows at the Ellen Eccles before. They tend to be recognizable name comedians, like Paula Poundstone, we’ve got Colin and Brad from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done a series where the focus is on the comedy.”
Barany said he’s confident the product on stage will speak for itself in that regard.
“All I have to do is not screw the pooch, as it were, on the lineups. And I haven’t. I’m certain of that. There’s zero doubt in my mind.”
