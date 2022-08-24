125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 25, 1897
EDITORIAL SQUIBS
The Short Line railway company should give people traveling over its line to Salt Lake and other Utah points better protection at McCammon. That place is a rendezvous for criminals, and people do not care to take the chances of being robbed or possibly murdered that they now have to. As fall approaches the junction station will become worse instead of better. A good, healthy officer at that point would be appreciated by all travelers on the railroad and one ought to be stationed there.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 24, 1922
SOCIAL NOTES
The members of the Thimble Club met Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Camas Nelson, with Mrs. Gaskins presiding.
The afternoon was spent in sewing for the annual bazaar, followed by a short business session. At the close of the afternoon, luncheon was served by the hostess to the following members: Mrs. J. N. Downing, Mrs. Chas. Gaskins, Mrs. Richard Groo, Mrs. J. S. Jewett, Mrs. C. O. Behymer, Mrs. A. Jones and Mrs. H. H. Maguire. Mrs. Lee Case of Salt Lake was a guest of the club.
Efforts to reorganize the Married Folks Dancing Club are meeting with marked success and between fifty and sixty couples have already signed the application for membership cards, and the first dance will be held early in the fall.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
August 21, 1947
HORSE RACING TO BE FEATURE AT FAIR
Entertainment features at the annual Bear Lake county fair August 28, 29 and 30, will include horse races, special acts and horse-pulling on Friday and Saturday afternoons, announced J. D. McClellan, general chairman. The committee in charge has set up $2,000 in purses for the two afternoon shows.
A parade with emphasis on pioneer floats and atmosphere will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. Dances are scheduled for all three nights at the fair grounds.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 24, 1972
TOURING THEATRE OFFERS VARIETY
When the Antique Festival Theatre’s circus-painted bus pulls into Fish Haven, the crew will set up for a three-night stand and all three productions will be played for family audiences. In addition to the repertory plays, workshops and puppet shows will be made available during the day. Audience is invited from nearby Montpelier, Paris, other towns and recreation areas. The audience is advised to bring wraps and blankets or camp chairs for the outdoor “theatre” beside the Fish Haven Resort.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 20, 1997
HIGH WINDS
The satellite at Bear Lake High fell victim to high winds last Tuesday evening. The dish was blown from the roof of the building and received about $300 damage. While the dish was down channel 31 (The Discovery Channel) was out of commission. The Bear Lake Translator District was making efforts early Wednesday morning to make repairs to the dish and place it in a better area. Gusts of 65 MPH were recorded.