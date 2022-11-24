The performer stood above a trash can that didn’t physically exist. She reached for the lid, opened it and gazed inside.
Suddenly, she was met with an all-too-familiar message.
“We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty,” she said. She promptly closed the lid and left the imaginary object behind as the room was filled with laughter.
Such are the antics of The Antics, an improvisational comedy group that regularly performs in Logan at the Dansante Centre.
“The show is a family-friendly comedy improv show,” said Karl Calderwood, the manager of The Antics. “We practice theatre skills, but not rehearsed scripts.”
While several individuals in the group hold individual tasks, most of them also perform as well.
Calderwood said he initially got into improv after watching the TV show, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” The program featured several performers working through different activities that showcased the talent of actors and the humor of improvisation. Calderwood then began practicing techniques from the show with his friends.
The Antics started as a club at Utah State University. In recent years, however, it has grown independent from the college.
Trevor Larsen, the group’s business administrator, has witnessed how that transition has impacted the performance group.
“We’ve really been able to take it from its origins as a club,” he said, “to functioning more as a business and having that professionality.”
Andrew Davis, the group’s website manager, believes the transition has allowed the group to grow.
He said it has helped facilitate “an environment that people want to be part of.”
The unusual format of improv comes with unusual challenges. The performance medium doesn’t rely on dependable cues and scripts like most skits and plays do.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen next,” said Gray Harding, the group’s light/sound technician. “That’s kind of the nature of improv.”
According to members of the group, the unpredictability of improv also offers audiences something they wouldn’t be able to witness at other shows.
Rachel Griffiths said it feels like a game.
“You’re just up there having fun,” she said. “You just happen to be able to have fun with other people and the audience.”
Showtimes and pricing information is available at theanticsimprov.com.
