antics comedy

Members of The Antics Comedy Improv ask the crowd for suggestions on what they should do for a skit, during a performance last week in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The performer stood above a trash can that didn’t physically exist. She reached for the lid, opened it and gazed inside.

Suddenly, she was met with an all-too-familiar message.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.