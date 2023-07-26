120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 24, 1903
PIONEER DAY
Today, the 24th of July, will be generally celebrated throughout Utah, southern Idaho and other sections, where there are Latter-day Saints. It is the anniversary of the date in which Pres. Brigham Young and his party came into Salt Lake valley.
Many business houses in this city will be closed all day, and a great number of our citizens will go to the lake or the hills for an outing. There will be a celebration at Afton in Star Valley and also at some of the towns in this valley.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
July 26, 1923
MEN WANTED IN UTAH AND IDAHO ARRESTED AT COKEVILLE
Deputy Sheriff Walt Smalley of Lincoln County, Wyoming, arrested two men giving the names of James Sullivan and O. C. Rochron at Cokeville Tuesday evening about 7:30 o’clock. They were traveling in an automobile and had come through from Pocatello that day. They had in their possession, about 25 pounds of burglar tools when arrested.
The men are wanted in both Utah and Idaho points on burglary and robbery charges. They are believed to be the men who have burglarized eighteen banks in Idaho and other sections of the western country in the last three years.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 29, 1948
RECEIVES INJURIES WHEN TEAM RUNS AWAY
Ted Humburg suffered a fracture of the skull Monday about noon when he was hit by a runaway team pulling a mower. He was brought to the Bear Lake hospital in the Matthews ambulance.
Mr. Humbling was himself driving a mower from the field for the lunch hour, when the team immediately behind him became frightened and ran away. It was thought the tongue of the run-away mower hit him in the head.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 28, 1973
HEAR DESCRIPTION OF CUTTHROAT AIM
Gary Sommerville, biologist with Utah State Division of Wildlife Service making a study on restoration of Bear Lake, cutthroat fishery, outlined to Rotarians at Wednesday’s luncheon the scope and aims of a project being financed from federal aid. He showed colored films on operations at the new spawn taking trap at mouth of Swan Creek which produced 439,000 eggs hatched at the Perry Egan hatchery south of Richfield.
A record 88 percent hatch resulted. All fish starting in September will be returned to Bear Lake waters at times in growth and places now being determined.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 29, 1998
SCULPTURE DONATED TO BEAR LAKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Gary Price, a world renowned sculptor who grew up in Montpelier, and the Warren Wright Family Trust teamed together to contribute a $12,000 sculpture entitled “New Season” to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. This life size bronze sculpture will be displayed on a pedestal near the entrance of the newly renovated hospital.
In response to the question, how did this particular piece come to pass, Gary Price replied “Each of my pieces is a limited edition piece. This particular piece was commissioned for the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas, Tx. For me, this sculpture entitled ‘New Season’ symbolizes what hospitals are all about, caring service for others.”
